Fantasy Baseball: Elite Prospect Matt Shaw Promoted By Cubs After Red Hot AAA Stretch
After success over three seasons (.320/172/53/166/37 over 693 at-bats) at Maryland, the Cubs selected Shaw 13th overall in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft. Chicago gave him 38 games over three levels in the minors in 2023, leading to a .357 batting average with 27 runs, eight home runs, 28 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.
Shaw has 145 games of experience between AA and AAA in 2024 and 2025, leading to a .285 batting average with 100 runs, 27 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases over 534 at-bats, highlighting his impact fantasy value once Shaw finds his stroke in the majors.
In the minors, his average hit rate (1.750) is close to a 30-home-run hitter with 550 at-bats. Shaw had a favorable approach (strikeout rate – 16.3 and walk rate – 11.0), inviting a quick move up the batting order for the Cubs once his bat shows life.
Chicago is calling Shaw up on Monday after elite success over his last nine games at AAA (12-for-35 with 14 runs, five home runs, nine RBIs, and three steals) with a much-improved approach (five walks and three strikeouts).
After making Chicago's opening day roster in 2025, Shaw underperformed expectations over his first 18 games (.172/11/1/3 over 58 at-bats with 10 walks and 18 strikeouts). His bat has difference-maker upside in five categories, making him a wise pickup in all formats.
In fantasy leagues with an open waiver period during the week, where the quickest to the computer wins the game, Shaw is a must add for teams with weakness at 3B, CO, or DH. If you are reading this, there’s a good chance he was already scooped up in many leagues.
