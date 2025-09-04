NBA Mock Trade: Cleveland Cavaliers Send Darius Garland To New Orleans Pelicans
The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off one of the best single-season performances in franchise history. Led by their core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Cleveland won 64 games before suffering a second-round loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
Following a second consecutive early postseason exit, trade rumors surrounded the team’s core as they look to take the next step toward title contention.
Garland has been the name most frequently thrown around, and has been linked to the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers to this point of the offseason.
But another team should be setting its sights on Garland, the New Orleans Pelicans.
Cleveland Cavaliers-New Orleans Pelicans Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
Cleveland Cavaliers receive Dejounte Murray, Derik Queen, 2029 first-round pick
New Orleans Pelicans receive Darius Garland
Darius Garland’s trade market is somewhat unpredictable coming off a major toe surgery set to keep him sidelined for the next four months as he continues to rehab. The Cavaliers haven’t made any real offer to shop the two-time All-Star, but teams have expressed interest.
Should New Orleans swing big on a trade for Garland, they’d have the co-star the team has been searching to pair with Zion Williamson. Without sharing looks with Mitchell and Mobley, Garland likely notches an upward tick in production alongside his new pick-and-roll partner.
Garland will miss a chunk of the season to start the year coming off toe surgery, meaning the Cavaliers will be forced to find their footing without the former No. 5 overall pick. Without Garland, Mitchell and Mobley also likely see a small, but noticeable bump in their respective numbers.
Everyone’s draft stock remains moderately unfazed. The real change comes to Garland, who becomes more valuable in an offensive system with less mouths to feed.
Why The Cavaliers Make The Trade
It’s been a wild ride for the Cavaliers since rebuilding following LeBron James’ second exit. General manager Koby Altman has built the roster into a contender, but injuries have continued to batter the team.
This is true for Garland, who has played in more than 60 games in three of his six seasons. He’s also appeared in 70 or more games one time, which was last season.
Removing Garland gives Cleveland future assets and a serviceable guard in Murray who offers immense defensive upside from the backcourt, something the Cavaliers have missed desperately.
The addition of Derik Queen also gives Cleveland a backup big man to rotate behind Mobley and Jarrett Allen, which has also previously hurt the team in the postseason.
It’d hurt to see Garland go, but the Cavaliers are all-in with their sights set on a title.
Why The Pelicans Make The Trade
Time could be running out for David Griffin and company in New Orleans. The front office has taken repeated swings to build a contender in the Western Conference, but has torn the team down once again.
Without Brandon Ingram or C.J. McCollum, the Pelicans are desperate for offensive production alongside Williamson, who has been plagued with injuries in his own regard. The Pelicans are forced to ship off a solid haul in return for Garland, but the upside is worth it.
Coincidentally, a trade with his former team could buy Griffin more time with the Garland-Williamson pairing.
The two players’ play styles compliment one another and the tandem could help lead the Pelicans to the postseason for the first time in two years.