NBA Mock Trade: LaMelo Ball is Shipped to the Pelicans for these 3 Key Pieces
The Charlotte Hornets have reiterated that they will not be trading LaMelo Ball, but that does not deny the interest in the market. Ball is very much on the market for the right price. As the saying goes, everything is for sale. The Hornets may have a huge ticket grab in Ball, but they have not won, and the attention grab is not bigger than the offer of a playoff contending team.
Charloote Hornets - New Orleans Pelicans NBA Mock Trade:
LaMelo Ball to the Pelicans
Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, 2027 1st Round Pick to Hornets
Why the Hornets Make this Deal
The Hornets have struggled to do anything worthwhile in the LaMelo Ball era. In the last three seasons, the Hornets most successful win total was 27 games. The last time that they were over .500 was in 2021.
As for LaMelo Ball, he is not very durable. Last season he recorded his most games played since 2021 — 47. Even in his last healthy season, they only achieved 43 wins. (2021 Ball played 75 games)
LaMelo Ball is a costly asset that the Hornets own, but this team is not reaching elite levels. At some point, the experiment must end. The Hornets have been among the NBA's worst in defensive efficiency and it is about time they round this team out instead of running and gunning to no avail.
Why the Pelicans Make this Deal
The Pelicans come a nearly opposite weakness — offense. They rated at the bottom of the league in offensive efficiency in 2024, and it is now time to make a statement. What is the future of this team?
New Orleans still views Zion as their future centerpiece. By adding LaMelo Ball, they can now add another element of shooting success. Murray/Ball can be a lethal run and gun duo with Jordan Poole to support and run with the bench in many rotations. Leaving this duo on the bench just for Fears and Poole to come in will leave defenses winded. Not to mention, Zion gets opened up to drive to the rim and draw unlimited fouls. The offense is spread impressively here.
As for defense, they maintain Herb Jones with Kevon Looney and Derik Queen defending the rim. The Pelicans are committing to small ball in this trade, but it may yet work for them. The key focus going forward will be to draft a further frontcourt presence.
Takeaways
The Hornets now gain another first round pick to build towards the top. They still stay with a nice rotational of role playing guards. Collin Sexton, Jose Alvarado, Tre Mann. They will now support their key wing shooters in Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Trey Murphy and Jordan Hawkins.
This team is very well rounded out between passers, shooters, and improved defense. Basketball is a team sport, and they have not played like a team with LaMelo Ball. They will now be running small ball a bit, but the team now has stacked first round picks to make this their draft focus going forward. More importantly, they have set roles to play organized basketball.
As for the Pelicans, they have now formulated among the NBA's best guard attacks. This will help open the offense up for Zion Williamson. Herb Jones still will lock down transition defense as a great compliment. Ball is known for being a ball hog, but in this situation the Pelicans may still be able to play organized basketball with great rotational leverage.