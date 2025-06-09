Jarrett Allen to Charlotte? This mock trade could finally fix the Hornets’ defense
The Charlotte Hornets, despite having players like LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams on the floor most of the time, possessed the 24th-best defensive rating in the NBA. This is a small win for Charles Lee in his first year as head coach, as he was able to outperform his players' defensive skillsets.
Adding a true rim protector in Jarrett Allen would go a long way. He sported a very solid 111.3 defensive rating on a team where his defense was maybe a little less necessary, so he might be even better cleaning up for the porous wing defenders in Charlotte.
The Cleveland Cavaliers face a difficult future financially. They were excellent in 2024-25, but they are careening for some salary cap problems if they don't make some moves. Allen is older and doesn't have the same ceiling as Evan Mobley, making him one of their most expendable players.
The Hornets would benefit greatly from him. In this mock trade, they could send Mark Williams, Josh Green, a 2026 first-round pick (lottery protected), and a 2027 first-round pick (via Dallas, Top 2 protected) for Allen, and the 49th pick in the upcoming draft.
This gives the Hornets a younger player to fit in with their current core, bridging the gap (pun intended) between the youngest Hornets (LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, 2025 prospect) and Miles Bridges, the elder statesman of the core.
It would also give them that rim protector that Charlotte needs and Lee would love. Allen would clean up a lot of messes that Williams simply couldn't. Charlotte would also get a second-round pick, making it easier to package picks 33 and 34 to try and move back into the first round. On Cleveland's end, they get a cheaper, younger center back as well as a three-and-D wing who won't exactly break the bank. They also get some future picks to trade with as their window is now.
