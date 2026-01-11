NBA Mock Trade: Miami Heat Go All-In For LaMelo Ball In Deal With Charlotte Hornets

Rumors have swirled around Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball for several seasons, recently heating up ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. Despite coming into the season with a promising young core, headlined by the All-Star guard, Charlotte’s struggles have persisted.

Ball has been largely inefficient in a new-look rotation, shooting just 41% from the field, tying the second-lowest mark of his career thus far. Monitoring teams around the league, several suitors could offer enticing returns for Ball, but one Eastern Conference club is one of the more sensible destinations for the Hornets guard: the Miami Heat. Here’s a mock trade that sees Ball moved to South Beach:

Charlotte Hornets-Miami Heat Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Jan 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Lamelo Ball (1) drives the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half at United Center. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Charlotte Hornets receive Andrew Wiggins, Simone Fontecchio, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

Miami Heat receive LaMelo Ball

A trade to a consistent playoff contender could help Ball overcome lasting narratives that have surrounded the star point guard. Fans, media personnel and coaches alike have speculated over Ball’s commitment and ability to buy in throughout his career, something that could be overcome with a trade to the Heat.

In Miami, Ball could contribute to a winning culture for a team prepared to re-enter title contention after moving on from Jimmy Butler last season. The Heat would roll out a big-three consisting of Ball, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, a trio that has the potential to emerge as one of the top in the NBA.



From a fantasy basketball standpoint, his stock could take a noticeable leap in an improved situation. Ball would take on greater scoring responsibility, while retaining his role as the offense’s primary ball-handler. With two co-stars and a plethora of perimeter shooters, he could overcome an inconsistent start to the season and hit his stride down the stretch of the year.

Why The Hornets Make The Trade

Dec 22, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. | David Richard-Imagn Images

While Ball has brought his stardom to the Hornets, the team has struggled throughout his career, failing to reach the postseason in his first six seasons. Charlotte has pieced together a promising young wing duo of Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, two key contributors for the Hornets to build around as they establish an improved culture over the next several seasons. While he’s just 24 years old, I’m not confident Ball fits alongside this hypothetical new-look Hornets club, considering previous frustrations with the team.

Why The Heat Make The Trade

Apr 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is congratulated by guard Tyler Herro (14) after making a basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Miami has sought a trade for a star player to help the team return to title contention, a billing that Ball fits perfectly. He presents a consistent floor general to help the Heat’s offense overcome a slow start to the season, ranking 20th in the NBA in defensive rating to this point of the season (114.8). I love Ball’s fit alongside the likes of Herro and Adebayo, taking pressure off the two All-Stars with consistent playmaking and versatile scoring ability. The Ball-led Heat would be set up for title contention over the next several years.

