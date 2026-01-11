Well, the Miami Heat played a game against the Indiana Pacers, but I think a lot of the players did not realize they were playing. This was the worst showing by the Heat this season and was simply an embarrassment. Coming into the game, the Indiana Pacers had the worst record in the league but if you watched this game, you would think they were one of the best teams in the NBA. This loss brings Miami’s record down to 20 – 18. They are now down to 8th in the Eastern Conference and are 5 – 5 in their last 10 games.

Norman Powell – Grade: F

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte Divincenzo (0) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Norman Powell has by far the worst game of his first season in Miami. Powell had been the catalyst for the Heat’s hot start to the season on offense, but he looked nothing like that against the Pacers. He was ineffective and looked to be a little slower than normal. Powell was abysmal from the floor shooting just 2/12 from the floor and 1/7 from behind the arc. He also only made 1 of his 2 free throw attempts. The Heat can not afford games like this from Powell. He finished the game with 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 turnovers.

Bam Adebayo – Grade: F

Jan 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo needs to be better for the Heat, and he also needs to be a bigger part of the offense. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra needs to find a way to get Adebayo playing better or very little other things matter. Adebayo is one of the best defenders on the planet but that has even slipped at times and this game he was not his usual dominant self on that end. A game worst -23 in just 25 minutes is abysmal. He had very little to no impact on the game. Adebayo finished the contest with 13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 turnovers.

Davion Mitchell – Grade: F

Jan 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) steals the ball from Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Davion Mitchell was a no-show in this game. Similar to Adebayo, Mitchell made no impact on this game on either side of the court. He was not his usual defensive self and certainly not anywhere close to his best on offense. All you need to know about Mitchell’s game is that he had only 1 assist compared to 2 turnovers. Mitchell only played for 19 minutes, but he did not deserve anymore. He also made no impact scoring recording just 1 shot attempt and 2 free throw attempts. Like I mentioned earlier, he was not his defensive self either. He did not create any havoc on the Pacers offense and did not record a steal or block. Mitchell finished the game with 1 point, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 turnovers.