Who the Hornets should build around if they trade LaMelo Ball

When the Charlotte Hornets drafted LaMelo Ball, they expected him to turn the franchise around. As a top-five pick with great passing skills and in-the-gym range, he was supposed to be the savior.

Instead, Ball has been injured more than he's been on the court in the last three seasons. A recent report from Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports claims that Ball is open to being traded.

Ball pushed back on that report almost as soon as it was released, but that doesn't mean it's untrue from Charlotte's perspective. If they do move on from Ball, they should build around Brandon Miller.

The Hornets need to focus on Brandon Miller as the franchise centerpiece

Miller has had injury concerns of his own, but his body type and offensive skill make him a solid player to build around. His wingspan makes him a capable defender, as well.

Without Ball, the Hornets wouldn't have a point guard who can set players up for easy shots. Ball hunts his own shots first before deciding to dime up his teammates, anyway.

Having a teammate like Kon Knueppel next to Miller is also good for the Hornets so far. Knueppel has proven to be a strong shooter, capable defender, and better at creating his own shot than NBA defenders have been ready for.

Jettisoning Ball to another team would create a void in playmaking. It would also improve the perimeter defense by a substantial margin, something both Miller and Knueppel help with.

The Hornets should build around Brandon Miller even if they keep LaMelo Ball

Even if the Hornets don't decide to pursue a trade to get Ball out of Charlotte, they should still build around Miller. Ball has proven to be an unreliable player when he isn't hurt, which has been about as often as Halley's comment passes by Earth.

When Ball is on the court, he doesn't make enough winning plays for Charlotte to have a serious chance to make the playoffs. And yet, he is still just 24 years old. He can still mature into the kind of player they need.

This is a story that won't go away until the trade deadline passes. If Ball wants the distractions to end, he has to be the dominant force of nature the Hornets always thought he'd be.

- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Kon Knueppel cements his status as the Rookie of the Year favorite with dominant performance in Indiana

NBA insider floats bonkers LaMelo Ball trade idea that helps no one

Bill Simmons can't stop watching 'bad' Charlotte Hornets this season

Bitter rival pitched as landing spot for LaMelo Ball amid trade rumors