NBA Mock Trade: Knicks Trade Josh Hart to Houston Rockets for Tari Eason
The New York Knicks haven't won a championship in more than 50 years. With the Knicks coming off their first Eastern Conference Finals trip in a quarter century this past spring, the urgency in New York should only increase.
In all likelihood, the star players for the Knicks are set. But how the team could tinker with its depth has been a point of major discussion this summer.
For that reason, Hart has entered the NBA trade rumor mill.
"It remains to be seen who will still be on the roster when the dust settles, but there is a chance Josh Hart may be on another team at the start of next season," SI on Knicks' Jeremy Brener wrote on June 23. "Hart plays a critical role for the Knicks as their 'glue guy,' but the team may feel it is best to move him if it can acquire a player who helps them get closer towards winning a championship."
Contenders in win-now mode moving on from players who don't provide something immediately to help a club win makes a ton of sense. But in Hart's case, he obviously fits the mold of a win-now player.
Hart is a veteran with tremendous experience who does a lot of little things to help a team win. The Knicks could shop him to another contender, but those teams aren't likely to want to give up a different win-now asset.
And New York isn't going to accept anything in return for Hart if the organization doesn't see the acquiring piece helping in 2025-26.
That makes a Hart trade complicated. So, it's more probable than not that he will be on the Knicks to start next season.
But for a fun, summer hypothetical, I explored whether or not there was a trade that could work for Hart and the Knicks. I found one potential deal rather intriguing.
New York Knicks-Houston Rockets Mock Trade And Fantasy Basketball Implications
New York Knicks receive small forward Josh Hart.
Houston Rockets receive forward Tari Eason.
The most realistic Hart trade this summer is one where the Knicks receive a younger forward with future upside. But that forward also has to possess the ability to contribute immediately.
Meanwhile, the acquiring team for Hart has to value his experience and leadership over the upside they are losing in the other forward.
The Rockets potentially fit that description. Eason is a former first-round pick who is only 24 years old. He improved last season to average 12 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.
Eason plays more in the paint than Hart does, so it's not an exact trade from a personnel standpoint. In New York, Eason might not get as many opportunities on the blocks playing with Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby. That could negatively impact his value.
But in Houston, Eason will have to adapt to playing with Kevin Durant, so his fantasy value isn't guaranteed to remain as high even with the Rockets.
Hart has typically supplied more intangibles than actual production throughout his career, which is why it's so hard to gauge what his value might be on the trade market. But it also doesn't make Hart the best fantasy option in standard leagues.
Having said that, last season with the Knicks, Hart posted 13.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. That was a career high in rebounding and his highest points per game average since 2021-22.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Knicks
Hart was such a valuable piece to New York's roster last season that a trade seems unlikely. But if the Knicks want to make another major shakeup, then he's the most logical option to deal this summer.
Moving Hart for Eason gives the Knicks more youth and size.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Rockets
Houston finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference last season. Then, they took the Golden State Warriors to Game 7 in the first round.
The Rockets lost that game, proving that maybe more experience and leadership is what they need to take the next step in 2025-26.
Hart could provide that while potentially improving the team's defense and rebounding.