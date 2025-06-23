Could Knicks Really Trade Josh Hart?
The New York Knicks are bound to make some changes this offseason when it comes to trades.
It remains to be seen who will still be on the roster when the dust settles, but there is a chance Josh Hart may be on another team at the start of next season. Hart plays a critical role for the Knicks as their "glue guy," but the team may feel it is best to move him if it can acquire a player who helps them get closer towards winning a championship.
While Hart may be on the trading block, The Athletic insider James Edwards III thinks he will still be with the Knicks next season.
"Brunson is safe. We know that. I also think Josh Hart will be around," Edwards wrote.
"He is a good player who doesn’t make too much money (relative to the other guys in the starting unit) and is best friends with Brunson. Never say never, but I’d be surprised if Hart isn’t on the team next season, assuming he still wants to be here. There has been no indication whatsoever that he doesn’t want to be."
Hart, 30, averaged 13.6 points per game for the Knicks this past season, marking his best scoring average since the 2021-22 season when he split time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.
Hart has been traded a few times in his career, but he has truly found his groove since joining the Knicks in 2023. He has grown with the team and emerged into one of the key players.
While the team is changing directions when it comes to the coaching staff, Hart should still be around for the next regime as an important player for the Knicks.
