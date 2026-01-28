NBA Mock Trade: Pistons Bolster Title Hopes With Trade For Pelicans' Trey Murphy III

The New Orleans Pelicans feature several coveted assets in the trade market ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 5 deadline, primarily on the wing. Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones are each garnering immense interest from potential suitors throughout the league, and could be on the move over the next week.

Highlighting Murphy, the fifth-year forward is in the midst of a career year, posting 21.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists, with 1.6 steals per game on the defensive end, all of which mark career-highs for the 25-year-old. His ‘3&D’ versatility on the wing has helped him emerge as one of the hottest trade targets on the market to this point of the season.

Earlier this week, New Orleans placed their price tag on Murphy, looking to receive multiple first-round picks in a potential return according to reports.

In the Eastern Conference, the top-seeded Detroit Pistons have expressed interest in a deal for Murphy, with an ideal trade package to offer New Orleans. Here’s a mock trade that sees Murphy dealt to the Pistons:

New Orleans Pelicans-Detroit Pistons Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Jan 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

New Orleans receives Tobias Harris, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick (CHA), 2027 second-round pick (DAL)

Detroit receives Trey Murphy III

In the proposed deal, the Pistons pull the trigger on an aggressive deal centered around Murphy. The star wing is dealt to Detroit in exchange for a competitive package consisting of Tobias Harris, two first-round picks and two second-round picks. The haul fits New Orleans’ price tag, receiving a considerable return of draft capital. Taking on Harris’ $26.6 million salary also gives the Pelicans an expiring deal to clear off the books at the end of the season.

From a fantasy basketball perspective, Murphy’s stock projects to sustain consistency with a potential trade to Detroit. Suiting up alongside the likes of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, Murphy would remain an integral contributor on the offensive end, with tremendous defensive upside. His shooting volume could take a slight hit in a talented Pistons lineup, but his efficiency projects to take an uptick in a vastly improved situation.

Why The Pelicans Make The Trade

Jan 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) dunks against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Pelicans have made it known the team is looking for a ‘Desmond Bane-caliber’ return in exchange for Murphy, and for good reason. The forward is receiving immense attention among playoff contenders in need of wing help, making him an ideal fit in Detroit. The team should have no trouble having their price tag met, especially by a team like the Pistons, who are looking to add reinforcements in a wide-open Eastern Conference. New Orleans gets notable draft capital and an expiring deal in exchange for a key contributor.

Why The Pistons Make The Trade

Jan 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Jalen Duren (0) react to a foul called in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The time is now in Detroit. Through 44 games, the Pistons boast a 34-11 record, currently sitting 5.5 games ahead in the East. As presently constructed, they could certainly compete in the postseason, but significantly bolster the team’s title hopes with an ‘all-in’ move for Murphy. The star forward fits a massive need on the wing, putting a true sharpshooter alongside Cunningham with tremendous defensive versatility.

Read More Fantasy On SI News