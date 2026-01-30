NBA Mock Trade: Raptors Swap RJ Barrett For Domantas Sabonis In Deal With Kings

The Toronto Raptors are taking calls involving star wing RJ Barrett ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 5. Barrett is garnering interest from teams around the league and could command a significant haul in the trade market.

Looking out west, the Sacramento Kings are expected to move All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, with the Raptors expressing interest in a potential deal. While a player-for-player swap wouldn’t be feasible, considering each player’s respective salary, a trade could be completed with additional assets.

Barrett has suited up in 26 games this season, averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc. He’s also under contract for the next two seasons.

Sabons, on the other hand, has dealt with nagging issues throughout the season thus far. Though his scoring production is down to start the season, he’s still averaging an encouraging 15.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists on an efficient 54.2% from the field.

The two stars could very well be included in a swap ahead of next week’s deadline, which brings about a mock trade to lay the framework for a potential deal.

Toronto Raptors-Sacramento Kings Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Jan 7, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) reacts to the referee from what he thought was a foul against him during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Toronto receives Domantas Sabonis, Keon Ellis

Sacramento receives RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, 2026 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick swap

In the proposed deal, Barrett is moved to Sacramento alongside veteran big man Jakob Poeltl in exchange for Sabonis and Keon Ellis. The Raptors include notable draft capital to meet Sacramento’s desired price tag. At 25 years old, Barrett fits the Kings’ timetable for their impending rebuild. He presents a solid foundation for the team to build around over the long-term, while Sabonis will help a Raptors team that’s looking to contend in a weakened Eastern Conference right away.

From a fantasy basketball standpoint, Sabonis and Barrett would likely each see noticeable leaps in volume for various reasons. Barrett would shoulder far greater offensive responsibility for a Sacramento squad that’s expected to continue dealing ahead of the deadline. With an expanded role, his scoring output could take a sizable jump, along with his assist production.

Sabonis will sustain his All-NBA-caliber rebounding production in Toronto, while ramping up in an expanded role in the Raptors’ frontcourt. The three-time All-Star would also shoulder greater offensive responsibility, which would help his fantasy stock immensely.

Why The Raptors Make The Trade

Jan 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Toronto has expressed interest in Sabonis ahead of the deadline, as the All-Star big man presents a seamless fit alongside the likes of Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. He fills massive needs for a team looking to bolster their rebounding and defensive output. The Raptors are looking to contend as early as this season, elevating the team’s floor and ceiling in a battered East.

Why The Kings Make The Trade

Jan 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sacramento is looking to move off a number of veteran salaries by the trade deadline, and Sabonis fits such a billing. The Kings’ front office is making an effort to move off of the All-Star’s $42.3 million cap hit, and the Raptors can afford his salary without moving under the 2nd apron. Bringing in Barrett gives the team a coveted asset to help kickstart its rebuild. With two years left on his deal, the Kings have plenty of time to make a decision regarding his future in Sacramento.

