Trae Young Could Be the Key To AJ Dybantsa Becoming a Fantasy Basketball Star

Now that AJ Dybantsa was taken with the first overall pick by the Washington Wizards in the 2026 NBA Draft, it's never too early to assess his value when it comes to fantasy basketball. Most projections have him as the highest rated rookie, and now that Trae Young has signed a long-term deal with the team, Dybantsa should provide fantasy owners with steady production throughout the season. Putting this duo together was a genius move by the front office, and will allow the Wizards to have a schematic advantage which translates well to fantasy. Dybantsa is the archetype that often thrives alongside Young, and he'll drastically raise his ceiling with his playmaking ability.

Dybantsa's Lands In Ideal Situation With a Premier Playmaker

The fact that Dybantsa is going to a team with an established point guard safeguards his efficiency, which is great news for his future fantasy owners. He won't have the burden of carrying a team on his shoulders during his rookie campaign, and will have the luxury of playing in a system that caters to his strengths. Poor shot selection and turnovers shouldn't become too much of an issue since Young is the primary ball handler, leaving Dybantsa less prone to having fantasy points deducted. Rookie wings have historically turned the ball over at a high rate, especially when they have been forced into becoming secondary playmakers before they're ready.

Pairing the duo of Young and Dybantsa is a match made in fantasy basketball heaven. Young has a history of elevating the level of play of his teammates. There was a reason Young either led the league or was consistently in the top three every year in assists per game. To clarify the impact he has, Young boasts the second-highest career assist rate (44.6%), trailing only John Stockton (50.2%). He was also largely responsible for the season former Hawks teammate John Collins had in 2019-20 when he finished among the top-ten players on a per-game basis. Young was able to transform Collins from an average power forward into an elite fantasy asset by maximizing his efficiency and getting him high-percentage looks.

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) should boost AJ Dybantsa's fantasy basketball profile to near-elite status. Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Young's Ability to Elevate Teammates Bodes Well For Dybantsa's Fantasy Outlook

Young not only boosted the fantasy profile of Collins, but he also did the same for other teammates. He played a major role in the development of Hawks forward Jalen Johnson. His ability to draw defenders in half-court sets allowed Johnson to thrive as an off-ball cutter and lob threat. The chemistry between the two has helped Johnson's confidence as he is now viewed as a top pick in fantasy basketball, thanks to Young. Kevin Huerter is another former teammate of Young who benefited from his presence on the floor. He was given plenty of open looks, thanks to Young's ability to collapse defenses and find open shooters.

With a three-level scorer like Dybantsa, Young's presence will directly affect his fantasy outcome. He gives Dybantsa an opportunity to be a more efficient scorer, averaging anywhere from 18 to 22 ppg as opposed to struggling with inefficient volume shooting. That boost in efficiency also should keep his field goal percentage in the 55% to 60% range. Dybantsa shot 33% from downtown at BYU, and playing with Young should boost that percentage as he is sure to get open looks due to more available spacing in the NBA.

Dybantsa should be targeted in Dynasty and Keeper formats. He will have value for years to come, and with the ink still fresh on the new contract signed by Young, this duo should provide fantasy owners elite production for the next few seasons.

It likely won’t be long before Dybantsa is an elite points league option. His game is an excellent fit for that format. 25.5/6.8/3.7 as a freshman is absurd, especially when you factor in his efficiency (60 TS%). While he’s an elite prospect on the court and in points leagues,… https://t.co/WSmSDpOsI7 — Adam Stock (@AdamGStock) June 24, 2026