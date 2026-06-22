Trae Young Signs 4-Year Deal With Wizards, Fantasy Basketball Outlook For 2026-27

The Washington Wizards secured their first notable signing of the offseason with All-Star point guard Trae Young. The Wizards struck an aggressive deal to add Young ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline last season, looking to land a cornerstone asset to lead the franchise.

Early in Washington’s offseason, reports broke indicating that Young would deny his $49 million player option in search of a long-term deal in free agency. Young was believed to have inked a long-term deal with the Wizards upon the start of free agency next week, an expectation that held on Monday afternoon.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Wizards and Young agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $212 million on Monday. Young will be granted a player option in the fourth year of his new deal, and will serve as a long-term veteran presence for one of the youngest teams in the Eastern Conference.

BREAKING: Trae Young intends to sign a four-year, approximately $212 million deal to stay with the Washington Wizards, with a player option in Year 4, sources tell ESPN. The four-time NBA All-Star declined his $49M player option for a long-term commitment ahead of free agency. pic.twitter.com/BAGANqomo0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2026

The Wizards will set their sights on tomorrow’s NBA Draft, as the team holds the No. 1 overall pick, looking to form a long-term pairing with their selection and Young.

After the draft, Washington will have August 6 circled on its calendar. On that date, the front office can negotiate a max contract extension with All-Star forward Anthony Davis. The team paired Davis with Young in a deal at last year’s trade deadline.

As he prepares for his first full season in Washington, let’s monitor Young’s fantasy outlook with the Wizards for the 2026-27 season:

Trae Young Contract Extension Hampers Fantasy Outlook For Bub Carrington, D’Angelo Russell, Star PG Expected To Rebound

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A turbulent 2025-26 campaign, paired with uncertainty over his future in Washington, raised concerns over Young’s fantasy basketball outlook. He posted career-low marks in points, rebounds, assists and three-pointers, suiting up in just 15 games over the course of the 2025-26 season.

Entering his first full season in Washington, Young is widely projected to bounce back in a big way, returning to his All-Star form. He’s one of the best passers in the NBA, surrounded by quality perimeter shooters throughout the Wizards’ rotation. Considering his past trends of three-point shooting and scoring output, I’d make him one of my top bounce-back candidates of next season.

With Young set to command the offense for the foreseeable future, Bub Carrington's fantasy stock will diminish slightly next season. Carrington was slated to take over as Washington's point guard of the future, but will suit up in a reduced role behind the franchise cornerstone. Veteran guard D'Angelo Russell will likely be out in Washington, with younger guards commanding minutes in Brian Keefe's rotation.

Young is slated to open the new year with a discounted ADP, coming off a lackluster campaign, and could emerge as one of the top steals of next fantasy basketball season. If Washington can secure Davis, Young will set the table for one of the East’s top pick-and-roll tandems.

With a top prospect set to join the star veteran duo, the Wizards could be a sneaky pick to win the Eastern Conference in 2026-27. In such a situation, Young could close the year re-established as one of fantasy’s best point guards.

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