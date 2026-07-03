Way Too Early Fantasy Basketball First-Round Mock Draft: LaMelo Ball Climbs Into Round 1

With NBA free agency in full swing, things are changing quickly for fantasy basketball owners. It may still be too early, but this is our way too early fantasy basketball first-round mock draft for the 2026 - 2027 season.

2026 - 2027 First Round Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft

1.1 Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers

With LeBron James out in Los Angeles, the sky may not be the limit for the team, but it is for Doncic's fantasy value. This is a team that is going to be losing often as they fight for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The team is now built around Doncic in a way that will maximize his production. He should be the first-overall pick in fantasy basketball.

1.2 Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Wemby is already unstoppable, and he's still getting better. On top of potentially pushing 30 points per game with double-digit rebounds, he can also chip in with about five blocks + steals per night. He is an elite fantasy star.

1.3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

SGA is now the two-time reigning NBA MVP. If you took him at the 1.1, no one would look at you funny. We have him as the third-overall pick here.

1.4 Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Speaking of NBA MVPs, Jokic has three under his belt and is still a machine. He averaged a triple-double last season, averaging 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game. His upside is as high as anyone in fantasy basketball.

1.5 Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Edwards comes in at fifth overall. His upside is through the roof, and he's still just 24 years old. We love the addition of LaMelo Ball in their offense.

1.6 Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

With Jaylen Brown being shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum's production is going to be incredible. The only reason that he's not even higher is that we still have some concerns with his health through a full season after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

1.7 Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

After taking a full season off to recover from an Achilles injury of his own, Haliburton comes in at seventh overall. We have concerns with him since we haven't seen him back on the court since the injury, but he did take plenty of time to recover.

1.8 Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Cunningham is a 24-year-old who could average a 25-point double-double. He is a superstar guard playing on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. We expect him to continue to grow with a blossoming team.

1.9 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat

Giannis will be revitalized in Miami after being traded from the Milwaukee Bucks. A fresh start in South Beach is exactly what he needs to get himself back into the MVP conversation.

1.10 Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Mitchell can score at will and has been great with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Scoring 30 points per game isn't out of the realm of possibilities for Mitchell next season.

1.11 LaMelo Ball, Minnesota Timberwolves

We have Ball higher here than most, but we love the fit with Minnesota in that offense. His scoring efficiency and assists should both see a significant jump with the T-Wolves.

1.12 Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

With the last pick in the first round, we are going with Booker. He has a bit of boom-or-bust in him, but he comes with a lot more boom than bust, and his monster boom games win you a week.

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