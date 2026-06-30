Zach LaVine Fantasy Basketball Outlook Following Return To Kings On Player Option

The NBA offseason is in full swing, and some of the league’s biggest stars are already on the move, shaping the landscape of the fantasy basketball season. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball will enter the 2026-27 season with an altered fantasy outlook on new teams, but other star free agents could notice improvement on the same team.

On Monday, Zach LaVine opted into his $49 million player option with the Sacramento Kings, returning to the team for a second full season. LaVine was a popular name among trade rumors throughout the past season, but shut down chatter for the time being with the move.

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine is opting into his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/QjgFOl4iNz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

He was limited to just 39 games during the 2024-25 campaign, but managed an efficient 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 47.9% from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range.

LaVine will join the Kings’ No. 7 overall pick Darius Acuff Jr. to form an exciting backcourt for the upcoming year.

The Kings will likely continue to shop LaVine in the trade market, as the front office works to overhaul an aging, expensive roster. Regardless, his fantasy value is promising in Sacramento, entering the season as one of the team’s top offensive options.

Let’s explore his fantasy basketball value with the Kings following news of his decision to opt-in:

Zach LaVine Emerges As Quality Sleeper Option With Kings To Start Fantasy Season

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during a free throw in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Should LaVine find his way out of Sacramento to an improved situation, his fantasy value could descend. But for now, LaVine enters the 2026-27 campaign as a quality sleeper option in Doug Christie’s rotation.

He entered the season ranked as the No. 56 player among ADP rankings last year, a range I’d expect him to fall under coming into the new year. He’s set to return for the start of the season at 100% following a shortened campaign and will likely outperform this draft range early, prior to a potential trade.

LaVine will see quality volume over his remaining days in Sacramento, and considering his efficiency over 39 games last season, I don’t feel 20-point averages will be out of the question for the veteran wing. His assist and rebounding production were limited in a shortened season, but such output should see improvement with sustained health.

The star veteran will remain an intriguing trade asset going into the new year, but he provides a safe floor for fantasy players coming into the new year.

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