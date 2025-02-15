2025 Dynasty Football Buy-Low & Sell-High Candidates
The NFL offseason has arrived after the Philadelphia Eagles obliterated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. With the NFL Combine and NFL Draft on the horizon, let’s take a look at a few players to potentially move (or target) in dynasty football leagues. Player values are bound to be significantly altered based on draft results, player movement in the offseason, and training camp updates so let’s take advantage of the moment.
Dynasty Football Buy-Low Targets
TE Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens
In 2024, the tight end position was an absolute landmine. Outside of Brock Bowers and Trey McBride, there’s not a ton of top-tier options I trust. In steps Likely, who finished as the TE16 despite competing with Mark Andrews (TE6). Andrews is nearing father time, which should mean more opportunities for Likely in a high-potent Ravens offense in 2025.
Don’t forget that Likely lit the league by storm in Week 1, flashing his fantasy upside with nine receptions for 111 receiving yards and one touchdown. He was less than an inch away from a second touchdown but was called out of bounds in the closing seconds of a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Still, he put his name on the map.
If the Ravens move on from Andrews this offseason or the veteran suffers an injury, Likely immediately has a path to top-five tight end upside with Lamar Jackson under center.
RB Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks
I know Walker didn’t have the best 2024 due to injuries but he clearly has immense talent. And buying in right now makes a ton of sense given Seattle’s likely shift towards a more run-heavy approach under new leadership.
The Seahawks’ decision to part ways with OC Ryan Grubb could signal a potential phiosphical shift and newly hired Klint Kubiak’s track record suggest a much more RB-friendly system. In his two previous season as an offensive coordinator, Kubiak’s offenses ranked 10th and 1st in total running back targets, meaning PPR gold. Plus, his outside-zone scheme is tailor-made for Walker’s skillset.
Walker would have been a true difference maker in 2024 if not for bad injury luck and a terrible offensive line. But at just 24 years, Walker has proven he can carry a heavy workload and deliver. His 16.5 fantasy points per game were a career high and he’s now in a scheme that plays to his strengths.
Dynasty Football Sell-High Candidates
RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills
Cook was an absolutely valuable asset in 2024 which is why I think you should get rid of him while you can in 2025. Cook’s touchdown production masked what was otherwise a concerning step backward in both usage and efficiency.
Cook’s snapshare was cut to just 48% and his target share dropped from 9.3% to 7.7%, a decline made even more worrisome by the fact that Buffalo was desperate for receiving weapons. But the touchdowns are simply not going to continue at this rate.
Considering Josh Allen will continue to vulture touchdowns at the goalline and the fact that I believe the Bills are going to invest in a top-tier talent, everything is screaming at me to sell James Cook.
QB Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Don’t get me wrong, I loved what Darnold did in 2024 with the Vikings. Who doesn’t love a comeback story. But from a practical standpoint, selling Darnold makes sense given Minnesota is turning to JJ McCarthy and Darnold will no longer be in the fantasy-friendly environment that is the Vikings offense.
We don’t know where Darnold will land but the veteran who set career highs across the board and finished as the QB9 in 2024 will no longer have quarterback whisperer Kevin O’Connel in his ear nor arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL in Justin Jefferson at his disposal. The situation is unlikely to get better than it was this past season.
On top of all the personnel context, there’s the fact that Darnold really struggled down the stretch, suggesting he may not be capable of defeating top playoff teams. In the last two games of the season against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round, Darnold totaled just 19.3 fantasy points and had a single touchdown. His performance trend on top of his impending exit from Minnesota makes him a top sell in dynasty football.
