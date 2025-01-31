Top 2025 Fantasy Football Landing Spots For QB Sam Darnold
Although Sam Darnold came up short in the postseason against the Los Angeles Rams, he proved all his critics wrong by leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record. He is the favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year after accumulating 4,319 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
Tom Dierberger from Sports Illustrated recently dropped his top six potential landing spots for the signal caller. Fantasy on SI has handpicked our top three teams from Tom's list and added a fourth dark horse contender that could make Darnold shine again in 2025.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
- The Raiders are drafting from the sixth hole and will likely pass on this year's QB class if they miss out on the top two prospects. Darnold could step into an offense that would offer strong volume and red-zone opportunities.
- If Tom Brady and Pete Carroll support bringing in Darnold over Russell Wilson, the offense could be built around his strengths allowing him to thrive.
- Vegas has two talented receivers in TE Brock Bowers and WR Jakobi Meyers, both posting 1,000-yard seasons in 2024. Adding a solid deep-threat receiver would complete the trifecta of offensive weapons he would need to be a backend QB1 in 2025.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
- With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields hitting free agency, Darnold could become the Steelers' opening-day starter.
- The team has mid-tier offensive weapons in WR George Pickens), TE Pat Freiermuth, and RB Najee Harris.
- Adding a true No.1 receiver in Pittsburgh would greatly improve Darnold's chances at being a worthy fantasy starter in 2025.
3. New York Giants
- If the Giants miss out on the top two quarterbacks in this year’s draft class (most say it’s Cam Ward and Shadeur Sanders), Darnold could step in as a bridge starter for the 2025 season.
- WR Malik Nabers is a true No. 1 option and RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is another stud on offense. Although Big Blue’s offense looked pitiful in 2024, the future could be bright with these two playmakers only entering Year 2 of their respective careers.
- The Giants' terrible offensive line and lack of team structure are major concerns. Adding Travis Hunter through the draft could make Darnold a valuable streaming option in favorable matchups. Opposing defenses would struggle to contain both Nabers and Hunter, allowing Darnold to potentially cook.
4. New Orleans Saints
(Fantasy on SI – Sleeper Candidate)
- After years of kicking the can down the road, the Saints are facing salary cap challenges and are exploring quarterback options.
- The Saints brought Derek Carr in to be their guy, but things haven't exactly worked out. There is talk around the league that they may be looking to go in a different direction. If they decide to move on from the veteran, the younger but experienced Darnold could be the perfect cost-effective option with upside.
- With explosive playmakers like WR Chris Olave, WR Rasheed Shaheed, and RB Alvin Kamara, Darnold would have the potential for another banner year. In the Big Easy, Darnold could be a late-round fantasy gem and league winner.
