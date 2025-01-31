Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Catchers 11-15
The catcher position has a wide range of ADPs and outcomes in the fantasy market. Each drafter will have a different view of the catcher pool, with league format ultimately determining each player's value. The goal by drafting an early catcher is gaining an edge in slot in the batting order, playing time, and overall production. The fantasy teams that punt catchers hope to create their advantage at other positions with a target of 20 to 30 home runs and more than 100 RBIs. A negative in batting average should be a given. Here are Fantasy Sports On SI’s Catchers 11-15 for the 2025 season:
11 – Shea Langeliers, OAK (ADP – 121.5)
Oakland gave Langeliers the bulk of their catching starts in 2023. He filled his power bucket (22 home runs) with C2 stats in the counting categories. Langeliers had 30 runs, 18 home runs, and 44 RBIs combined in April, August, and September. Over the other three months, his bat offered losing stats (.194 over 217 at-bats with 22 runs, four home runs, and 19 RBIs).
Over the past two seasons, he had an average hit rate higher than 2.000, painting 35+ home runs if given 550 at-bats. His strikeout rate (27.2) and walk rate (7.7) were the best of his career in his time in the majors, but he still has to shave off more strikeouts to push higher in batting average. Langeliers has a fly-ball swing path (44.0%), with a rising exit velocity (91.3 mph) and HR/FB rate (19.2). The A’s hit him in the middle of their batting order for 402 of his 482 at-bats (83.4%).
Fantasy Outlook: Langeliers has much in common with Cal Raleigh, with an ADP 40+ picks later. He had five home runs or more in four of six months last season. Oakland must improve the quality of their lineup so that he can increase his output in runs and RBIs. Langeliers did outperform Adley Rutschman last season in FPGscore (-0.98), even with the A’s scoring 143 fewer runs than Baltimore. Next step: 30 home runs with a slight bump in batting average. He doesn’t fit my catcher style, but one that fits a drafter looking for power from the position in this draft area.
12 – J.T. Realmuto, PHI (ADP – 135.6)
In 2023, Realmuto had a regression in his stats across the board, highlighted by the highest strikeout rate (25.6) in his career and a six-year low in his walk rate (6.5). He played well on the road (.306/42/14/30/8 over 242 at-bats) while losing his way at home (.198 over 247 at-bats with 28 runs, six home runs, 33 RBIs, and eight steals).
Injuries (neck and right knee – needed surgery) plagued Realmuto last season, leading to 63 missed games. His approach (strikeout rate – 24.7 and walk rate – 6.5) was slightly below his previous four seasons (23.7/7.6). After stepping to the plate only 46 times in June and July (only four runs and no other counting stats), he was on a productive pace over his final 147 at-bats (.279/19/7/27/1).
His swing path aligned with his career averages, but his fly-ball rate (33.3) was well below 2023 (42.4% - career high). Realmuto saw a decline in his exit velocity (89.2 mph) for the second consecutive season, but he rebounded in his hard-hit rate (45.9 – 42.7% in 2023).
Fantasy Outlook: At age 34, the fantasy market has lost its love for Realmuto’s bat. His supporting metrics give him a chance to rebound this year, but he doesn’t have much of an opportunity to see at-bats at DH (none of the past two seasons) with Kyle Schwarber occupying that slot in the Phillies lineup. The lack of speed last year was injury-driven, making him a wild card to earn any value in the stolen base category in 2025. Realmuto is reasonably priced based on his time with Philadelphia. He is a risk/reward player who can be a neutral five-category player if he can stay on the field for 135 games. I’d rather buy at a two-round discount than overpay.
13 – Tyler Stephenson, CIN (ADP – 144.9)
With so many catchers in 2023 playing well, Stephenson was a player who underperformed his draft value despite setting career highs in at-bats (465), runs (59), home runs (13), and RBIs (56). His bat didn’t fire in any month of the season while being a better player vs. lefties (.284 with four home runs and 18 RBIs over 127 at-bats).
Stephenson played much better last year, highlighted by setting a new top in runs (69), home runs (19), and RBIs (66). He finished with 57 fewer RBI chances (287) than in 2023 (344) while delivering a middle-of-the-order RBI rate (17). After posting waiver wire stats over the first three months (.240/29/6/24/1 over 204 at-bats), his bat came alive in July and August (.288 with 33 runs, 12 home runs, and 31 RBIs over 170 at-bats), pushing fantasy teams up the standings.
His average hit rate (1.720) was much higher than his previous three seasons (1.510, 1.509, and 1.558), hinting at 25+ home runs if given 500+ at-bats. Stephenson improved his fly-ball rate (33.5 – 28.7 in 2023 and 29.5 in his career) at the expense of line drives (19.0% - 22.9% in his career). His exit velocity (90.2 mph) and hard-hit rate (43.9) were the best of his career. He has an above-league-average walk rate (9.3) while doing a nice job lowering his strikeout rate (22.7 – 26.0 over the previous two seasons).
Fantasy Outlook: The change in the Reds starting lineup led to only nine games last season at DH, compared to 43 in 2023. In addition, Cincinnati didn’t give any playing time at first base – 32 games from 2021 to 2023) despite losing their expected starting first baseman earlier in the year. Think steady catcher production (60/15/60) at the draft table while understanding his bat can be much better in 2025. The key to more production is more at-bats, and the Reds hitting him fourth and fifth in the batting order. Stephenson offers no help in speed.
14 – Gabriel Moreno, ARZ (ADP – 195.3)
The Diamondbacks didn’t commit to Moreno in 2023, as he never had more than 75 at-bats in a month. His season started well in April (.301/5/1/14 over 73 at-bats). Despite missing three weeks in midsummer with a left shoulder issue, he hit .317 with 18 runs, five home runs, 24 RBIs, and three steals over his final 142 at-bats. His best success came against left-handed pitching (.352 with three home runs and 13 RBIs over 108 at-bats).
Moreno missed 65 games last season with thumb, illness, thumb, and groin issues, leading to two stints on the injured list. He hit .333 after the All-Star break over 75 at-bats with 11 runs, one home run, 14 RBIs, and two stolen bases. His best success came vs. left-handed pitching (.302/16/1/19/1 over 106 at-bats). Moreno had a favorable approach (strikeout rate – 14.8 and walk rate – 11.7). His swing path remains groundball-favoring (49.6% – 54.6% in 2023), but he did have a spike in his walk rate (32.0 – 22.0 in 2023). Moreno graded better in exit velocity (90.0 mph) than hard-hit rate (41.0).
Fantasy Outlook: With no pulse in his average hit rate (1.432), Moreno is miles away from a trusted 15-home run hitter. His best asset should be batting average with some help in steals for his position. If a .280/50/10/50/5 shoe fits your team build, his name should shine brightly while most drafters search for a more productive bat at catcher. He looks overpriced by 100 picks in early January.
15 – Keibert Ruiz, WAS (ADP – 199.9)
In 2023, Ruiz finished fourth in at-bats (523), 10th in runs (55), 14th in home runs (18), and ninth in RBIs (67) for catchers. He hit for a higher average (.289) vs. lefties, but only one ball landed in the seats over 149 at-bats. His bat had the most value over his final 265 at-bats (.287/32/9/37).
Ruiz landed on the injury list (illness) in mid-April last season, costing him 15 games. He finished the year with regression in all categories. Eight of his 13 home runs came in July and August (.237/22/8/26 over 169 at-bats).
His contact batting average (.259) has been below .300 over the past three seasons, which is an excellent example of my view of CTBA. Ruiz is challenging to strike out (11.1%), leading to a high volume of balls put into play. His batting average can never be higher than his contact batting average. A look back at his batting average in 2021 in the minors (.310) and majors (.273) suggests more upside in this area. Unfortunately, the direction of his swing limits his ceiling at this point in his career.
Ruiz tried to hit more fly balls (46.2% - 39.2 in 2023) in 2024, but only 6.9% left the park. He ranked poorly in exit velocity (85.4 mph) and hard-hit rate (25.4).
Fantasy Outlook: The window for Ruiz to earn the bulk of starting catching starts for the Nationals is getting closer to ending. He must hit the ball harder while maintaining a fly-ball swing path. At best, a 60/15/60 player with a neutral batting average and minimal speed. He is more of a gamble than a target, but Ruiz did hit 21 home runs over 284 at-bats at AAA in 2021.
