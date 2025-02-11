2025 Fantasy Baseball: Andres Gimenez Profile, Preview, Predictions
Andres Gimenez comes off a disappointing power season, but his previous direction in average hit rate suggests a rebound in home runs in 2025.
2B – Andres Gimenez, TOR (ADP – 173.9)
In 2023, Gimenez was an edge in stolen bases (30) and runs (76), with the latter helped by an increase of 66 at-bats. An empty April (.230/2/1/6/1 over 87 at-bats) put him in a trailing mode in his counting stats. He had the most production over the final three months of the season (.261 with 43 runs, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 22 steals over 284 at-bats).
After trending higher in average hit rate (1.586) in 2023, Gimenez lost his power last season, highlighted by a sharp decline in his average hit rate (1.347). In addition, his contact batting average (.302) continued to fade. This combination led to a rising groundball rate (50.3) and a career-low in his fly-ball rate (29.2) and HR/FB rate (6.3). On the positive side, Gimenez lowered his strikeout rate (15.3) for the third consecutive season, with some regression in his walk rate (4.1).
He only had one home run in 2024 against left-handed pitching over 163 at-bats. He had the same batting average (.252) and stolen base output (15) before and after the All-Star break, but the weaker half of his equation came over the latter half of the year (21 runs, four home runs, and 18 RBIs over 238 at-bats).
Fantasy Outlook: Swimming through Gimenez’s equation over the past three seasons, there is enough to support a 15/35 outcome in home runs and stolen bases with a reasonable chance of gaining some momentum in his batting average. His swing was out of sorts last year, creating a buying opportunity in 2025. The move to Toronto should be a positive. I’ll rank him much higher than his current price point, and his playing time will be an asset in the counting categories.
