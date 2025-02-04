Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Corbin Carroll Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The ceiling of Corbin Carroll is immense, but the fantasy market saw a tale of two seasons in 2024. He has elite speed, the bat to be a future batting average champ, and enough power to make him a five-category star. This draft season, is Carroll a player to fight for?

OF – Corbin Carroll, ARI (ADP – 9.4)

2025 Corbin Carroll Hitting Stats Profile
The Diamondbacks gave Carroll 155 games of action in 2023, leading to impressive stats in all categories, highlighted by his exceptional value in steals (54). He battled a left knee injury, a right shoulder issue, and a minor wrist injury during the year, but he never missed more than two games for any issue. Before the All-Star break, Carroll had the most value in power (.289/63/18/48/26 over 308 at-bats), so his late June/early July shoulder issue may have been the reason for his decline in power (seven home runs over his final 257 at-bats). In September, he cranked up stolen base output (13) to reach the 50-mark.

Other than runs (47), Carroll was a bust last year over the first three months (.213 with two home runs, 23 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases over 305 at-bats. He saved his season power in August (11 home runs) while running more in September (13 stolen bases). Carroll hit .250 over his final 284 at-bats with impact stats (runs – 74, home runs – 20, RBIs – 51, and steals – 21).

His contact batting average (.296) was well below his first two years with Arizona (.366) and his minor league career (.435). He maintained a high average hit rate (1.853) despite seeing a regression in his HR/FB rate (12.0), exit velocity (89.3 mph), and hard-hit rate (40.6). Carroll finished with a higher fly-ball rate (39.2) at the expense of his line drive rate (16.7 – 19.0 in 2023). His only injury last year was his side issue in June.

Carroll was on base 231 times in 2023, leading to 116 runs. Even with a drop of 25 hits last season with more at-bats (589), he reached base 219 times, scoring 121 runs. His strikeout rate (19.0) improved while upping his walk rate (10.7).

Fantasy Outlook: In a way, Carroll is a better version of Elly De La Cruz in fantasy team builds due to his approach. His stature paints a lower profile, but he makes up for this shortfall by hitting the ball hard and scoring at a fantastic rate. His second half paints a 40/40 player with an excellent chance of having a rebound season in batting average. I’ll set his bar at .290 with 125 runs, 30 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 50 stolen bases.

