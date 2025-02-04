2025 Fantasy Baseball: Corbin Carroll Profile, Preview, Predictions
The ceiling of Corbin Carroll is immense, but the fantasy market saw a tale of two seasons in 2024. He has elite speed, the bat to be a future batting average champ, and enough power to make him a five-category star. This draft season, is Carroll a player to fight for?
OF – Corbin Carroll, ARI (ADP – 9.4)
The Diamondbacks gave Carroll 155 games of action in 2023, leading to impressive stats in all categories, highlighted by his exceptional value in steals (54). He battled a left knee injury, a right shoulder issue, and a minor wrist injury during the year, but he never missed more than two games for any issue. Before the All-Star break, Carroll had the most value in power (.289/63/18/48/26 over 308 at-bats), so his late June/early July shoulder issue may have been the reason for his decline in power (seven home runs over his final 257 at-bats). In September, he cranked up stolen base output (13) to reach the 50-mark.
Other than runs (47), Carroll was a bust last year over the first three months (.213 with two home runs, 23 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases over 305 at-bats. He saved his season power in August (11 home runs) while running more in September (13 stolen bases). Carroll hit .250 over his final 284 at-bats with impact stats (runs – 74, home runs – 20, RBIs – 51, and steals – 21).
His contact batting average (.296) was well below his first two years with Arizona (.366) and his minor league career (.435). He maintained a high average hit rate (1.853) despite seeing a regression in his HR/FB rate (12.0), exit velocity (89.3 mph), and hard-hit rate (40.6). Carroll finished with a higher fly-ball rate (39.2) at the expense of his line drive rate (16.7 – 19.0 in 2023). His only injury last year was his side issue in June.
Carroll was on base 231 times in 2023, leading to 116 runs. Even with a drop of 25 hits last season with more at-bats (589), he reached base 219 times, scoring 121 runs. His strikeout rate (19.0) improved while upping his walk rate (10.7).
Fantasy Outlook: In a way, Carroll is a better version of Elly De La Cruz in fantasy team builds due to his approach. His stature paints a lower profile, but he makes up for this shortfall by hitting the ball hard and scoring at a fantastic rate. His second half paints a 40/40 player with an excellent chance of having a rebound season in batting average. I’ll set his bar at .290 with 125 runs, 30 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 50 stolen bases.