2025 Fantasy Baseball: Logan O'Hoppe Profile, Preview, Predictions
Logan O'Hoppe falls into my breakout catcher category, and I expect him to outperform his ADP by a wide margin. He brings a high ceiling in power, with a chance to help with a handful of steals.
C – Logan O’Hoppe, LAA (ADP – 124.9)
Over his five seasons in the minors, O’Hoppe hit .279 with 169 runs, 50 home runs, 187 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases over 1,048 at-bats. His walk rate (10.6) graded well, beating the league average with his strikeout rate (19.2). He looked the part of a starting major league catcher over 360 at-bats at AA (.283 with 72 runs, 26 home runs, 78 RBIs, and seven steals) in 2022.
In 2023, O’Hoppe made the major league club out of spring training, making him a potential value at the C2 position in the fantasy market. He hit .283 over his first 53 at-bats with five runs, four home runs, and 13 RBIs before landing on the injured list for four months with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that required surgery. His bat delivered 10 home runs and 16 RBIs over his final 129 at-bats after returning to the start lineup in mid-August.
Coming into last season, Hoppe drew the attention of some fantasy drafters as an upside catcher. He finished the year ranked 10th in FPGscore (-2.87). Before the All-Star break, his bat was on an impact pace (.276 with 41 runs, 14 home runs, 42 RBIs, and one steal) while striking out 24.1% of the time. Hoppe lost his way over his final 189 at-bats (.196/23/6/14/1) as pitchers made him chase more (38.2% strikeout rate). On the year, his walk rate (6.3) was below his minor league resume (10.6).
His exit velocity (90.4) and hard-hit rate (46.3) aligned with his rookie season. O’Hoppe lost his fly-ball swing path (37.8% - 48.1% in 2023). O’Hoppe struggled with lefties (.167/12/4/9 over 96 at-bats). He came to the plate with only 278 runners on base while seeing most of his at-bats hitting fifth and sixth in the batting order (77.0%).
Fantasy Outlook: A year removed from shoulder surgery and another season of experience bodes well for O’Hoppe in 2025. The Angels ranked 25th in runs (623) last season. His RBI chances should improve dramatically if he can hit behind Mike Trout. When adding his underlying speed, O’Hoppe looks poised to outperform his ADP (124.9) by a wide margin this year. Giddy up, as his name should have a circle around it on draft day. He has 30 home run potential, and double-digit steals are well within reach. I’m ranking him fourth at catcher in 2025, and O’Hoppe has the tools to finish at the top of his position if he gets his strikeouts under control for an entire season.
