2025 Fantasy Baseball: Michael Harris Profile, Preview, Predictions
Harris was a sexy mover in fantasy drafts last spring, but an injury crushed his production. As a result, his ADP is more favorable this draft season. He hopes to take advantage of the missed time by Ronald Acuna in April, leading to more at-bats high in the Braves lineup.
OF – Michael Harris, ATL (ADP – 38.4)
After an excellent start at AA (.294/33/5/33/11 over 174 at-bats) in 2022, the Braves called up Harris to the majors in late May. His bat had instant success over his first 31 games (.325 with 20 runs, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and four steals) while hitting ninth in Atlanta’s batting order. He had a productive July (13/5/13/7 over 90 at-bats) despite hitting only .222. Harris ended the year with top-of-the-order production (.314 with 42 runs, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, and nine steals over 210 at-bats).
Harris failed to match his rookie stats in his first entire season with the Braves in 2023 despite having 91 more at-bats. He missed three weeks in April with a back issue, followed by two more injuries (knee and foot). Over his first 109 at-bats, Harris hit .174 with 12 runs, two home runs, eight RBIs, and five stolen bases. His bat (.326/54/16/49/15 over 396 at-bats) reached his expected potential over the last four months.
After a slow start over the first two and a half months (.250/30/5/20/8 over 260 at-bats), Harris landed on the injured list for 60 days with a hamstring issue. He flashed more power (11 home runs) over his final 180 at-bats, but his speed (two steals) left the building.
His strikeout rate (20.0) rose slightly while continuing to have a low walk rate (4.9 – 4.7 in the minors). Harris had a regression in his contact batting average (.335 – .381 over his first 919 at-bats with the Braves), with a decline in his average hit rate (1.586).
His groundball swing path (49.4%) led to a low fly-ball rate (29.9). Harris has some pullback in his exit velocity (90.5 mph) and hard-hit rate (47.0). His HR/FB rate (15.4) rated well each year in the majors.
Fantasy Outlook: Locking in a favorable slot in the batting order has been an issue for Harris in his career. He doesn’t take enough walks to seize the two-hole job, and Atlanta has too much middle-of-the-order depth for him to earn a premium RBI opportunity. In addition, Harris has been a below-par hitter with runners on bases (RBI rate – 13.7) over the past two seasons. He handled lefties (.286/19/7/19 over 140 at-bats) well in 2024. I like his potential in batting average (.290), home runs (20+), and steals (20+), setting the stage for a five-category season in 2025.
Recommended Articles
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Outfielders
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Second-Tier Outfielders