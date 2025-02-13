2025 Fantasy Baseball: Milwaukee Brewers Closer Depth Chart
Can Trevor Megill turn his short success closing into a full season of saves for the Brewers in 2025?
CL – Trevor Megill, MLW (ADP – 111.9)
After a long, uneventful career in the minors, Megill struggled over his first 98 games in the majors (6-5 with a 5.23 ERA, 1.529 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts over 103.1 innings), but he improved each year. Despite below-par stats, the Brewers turned to him for saves in 2024 after Devin Williams went down with an injury in spring training. Unfortunately, he landed on the injured list for 18 days after pitching two shutout innings to open the season.
Megill pitched at an elite level from April 19th to July 7th (1.65 ERA, 0.951 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts), converting 18 of his 19 save opportunities. He struggled over his following four games (four runs, six baserunners, and two home runs over 4.1 innings), which led to a month on the injured list with a back issue. After a bad first game (three runs, three baserunners, and one home run over two-thirds of an inning) back from the injured list, Megill posted a 1.50 ERA over his final 12.0 innings with 10 strikeouts.
His average fastball (98.9) has plenty of velocity. Batters struggled to hit his plus curveball (.146 BAA), and he had much more success with his four-seamer (.202 BAA – .267 in 2023). Megill has a rising fly-ball rate (49.6), and batters have consistently had a high exit velocity (91.2 mph) off his pitches.
Fantasy Outlook: At age 31, with 46.1 good innings on his resume in the majors, a drafter may be buying fool’s gold in 2025 by investing in Megill. His fastball grades well with one plus pitch, but his price point is too rich for me, considering his failure risk and previous overall resume. He is a firm pass for me unless his ADP slides past 225, which will never happen. Repeating his command (2.7 walks per nine) is critical to his success in the ninth inning.
RP – Jacob Misiorowski, MLW
Milwaukee added Misiorowski in the second round of the 2022 June Amateur Draft. He made only two appearances in his first year in pro ball (one run, one hit, seven walks, and three strikeouts over 1.2 innings).
In 2023, the Brewers used him as a short-inning starter at A, High A, and AA (3.41 ERA, 1.178 WHIP, .169 BAA, and 110 strikeouts over 71.1 innings). Misiorowski pitched at least five innings in only four games (5.0, 5.1, 5.0, and 6.0). His final start of the season at AA (no runs over six innings with 12 strikeouts) flashed his potential with more length to his games. He didn’t throw more than 80 pitches in any matchup.
The Brewers gave Misiorowski 19 short-inning starts (4.2 innings per game) last year at AA, leading to a 3.50 ERA, 1.280 WHIP, and 105 strikeouts over 79.2 innings. He pitched mainly in relief after a promotion to AAA (2.55 ERA, 0.845 WHIP, and 22 strikeouts over 17.2 innings). Milwaukee didn’t let him throw over 76 pitches in any game.
Misiorowski had a 98.2 mph fastball in his two tracked games at AAA. His curveball is a plus pitch while mixing in a cutter and show-me slider.
Fantasy Outlook: Walks (5.8 per nine) have been an issue in his three short seasons in the minors. His arsenal is challenging to hit (100 hits over 170.1 innings) while having an elite ceiling in strikeouts with improvement in his command. Misiorowski could make the Brewers opening day roster out of spring training, with a chance to deliver relief stats a la Spencer Strider in 2022. Dark horse for saves in Milwaukee at some point this year. At the very least, he is a must-follow in spring training.
