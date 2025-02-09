Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Ozzie Albies Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Atlanta Braves Second Baseman Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves Second Baseman Ozzie Albies / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ozzie Albies is another Braves-hitting casualty in 2024. When healthy, he helps fantasy teams in four categories while tending to be a neutral player in batting average.

2B – Ozzie Albies, ATL (ADP – 64.0)

2025 Ozzie Albies Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Ozzie Albies Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Injuries have been an issue for Albies in three of the past five seasons.

Other than batting average (.259), Albies was a fantasy stud in 2021 for his position. He finished 15th in FPGscore (6.01) for hitters while setting career-highs in home runs (30), RBI (106), and stolen bases (20). In addition, Albies excelled with runners on base (RBI rate – 20) while pushing his average hit rate (1.883) to a new high.

In 2022, he landed on the injured list in mid-June, costing him all but two games for the remainder of the season due to a broken left foot and fractured finger on his right hand. Over his 64 games, Albies underperformed his 2021 season in average hit rate (1.656 – 1.883) and contact batting average (.305 – .325). He continued to succeed with runners on base (RBI rate – 19).

Albies almost repeated his 2021 stats in 2023, except for fewer steals (13). He saved his batting average by hitting .326 over his final 218 at-bats with 37 runs, 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, and six stolen bases while about two weeks with a hamstring issue. Albies had 22 home runs by the All-Star break over 343 at-bats (11 long balls after over 253 at-bats). His swing had the most value against lefties (.391 with 21 runs, five home runs, and 19 RBIs over 128 at-bats).

Last season, Albies missed 10 games in April with a broken toe. His bat underperformed expectations over his next 298 at-bats (.245/33/6/32/6) before landing on the injured list again with a left wrist fracture.

Fantasy Outlook: The decision with Albies this year is between potential and injury risk. He plays in a high-scoring offense with a favorable slot in the batting order on most nights. His stolen base output could be much higher while grading well in runs, home runs, and RBIs with 550+ at-bats. On the positive side, Albies has been a top-30 fantasy hitter four times over the past seven seasons, creating value based on his current ADP (64.0).

Recommended Articles

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Second Basemen

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Second Tier Second Basemen Targets

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Late-Round Second Basemen to Target

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News