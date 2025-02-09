2025 Fantasy Baseball: Ozzie Albies Profile, Preview, Predictions
Ozzie Albies is another Braves-hitting casualty in 2024. When healthy, he helps fantasy teams in four categories while tending to be a neutral player in batting average.
2B – Ozzie Albies, ATL (ADP – 64.0)
Injuries have been an issue for Albies in three of the past five seasons.
Other than batting average (.259), Albies was a fantasy stud in 2021 for his position. He finished 15th in FPGscore (6.01) for hitters while setting career-highs in home runs (30), RBI (106), and stolen bases (20). In addition, Albies excelled with runners on base (RBI rate – 20) while pushing his average hit rate (1.883) to a new high.
In 2022, he landed on the injured list in mid-June, costing him all but two games for the remainder of the season due to a broken left foot and fractured finger on his right hand. Over his 64 games, Albies underperformed his 2021 season in average hit rate (1.656 – 1.883) and contact batting average (.305 – .325). He continued to succeed with runners on base (RBI rate – 19).
Albies almost repeated his 2021 stats in 2023, except for fewer steals (13). He saved his batting average by hitting .326 over his final 218 at-bats with 37 runs, 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, and six stolen bases while about two weeks with a hamstring issue. Albies had 22 home runs by the All-Star break over 343 at-bats (11 long balls after over 253 at-bats). His swing had the most value against lefties (.391 with 21 runs, five home runs, and 19 RBIs over 128 at-bats).
Last season, Albies missed 10 games in April with a broken toe. His bat underperformed expectations over his next 298 at-bats (.245/33/6/32/6) before landing on the injured list again with a left wrist fracture.
Fantasy Outlook: The decision with Albies this year is between potential and injury risk. He plays in a high-scoring offense with a favorable slot in the batting order on most nights. His stolen base output could be much higher while grading well in runs, home runs, and RBIs with 550+ at-bats. On the positive side, Albies has been a top-30 fantasy hitter four times over the past seven seasons, creating value based on his current ADP (64.0).
