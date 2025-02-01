Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Second Tier Second Basemen Targets
Power left the building for the second base position last season. Only four players had more than 20 home runs. Marcus Semien ranked first in runs (101), followed by Jose Altuve (94) and Ketel Marte (93). Eight second basemen had at least 30 steals (five others between 20 and 29 stolen bases). Finding RBIs was an issue for most fantasy teams due to only four players reaching the 70 RBI mark – Marte (95), Jake Cronenworth (83), Semien (74), and Luis Garcia (70).
Here are Fantasy on SI's second basemen rankings 6-10 as we approach the 2025 fantasy baseball season:
6 – Bryson Stott, PHI (ADP – 175.6)
After a growth season in 2023, Stott only improved his stats in one category (32 steals) last season. The structure of the Phillies’ lineup led to him hitting below fourth for all but 69 of his at-bats, leading to a drop of 79 at-bats. His contact batting average (.300) was well below his uptick the previous year (.340). His success in this area in 2021 (.403) and 2022 (.462) in the minors are still in view on his resume, along with a much better average hit rate (1.650 in the minors and 1.490 with Philadelphia).
Just like Andres Gimenez, Stott had empty power (one home run over 112 at-bats with 13 runs and 10 RBIs) against left-handed pitching last season. He has more success vs. them in 2023 (.282/21/3/18/7 over 149 at-bats). His production was on par with 2023 over his first 172 at-bats (31 runs, five home runs, 30 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases). Unfortunately, Stott delivered boring stats each month for the remainder of the season, other than chipping in with 18 steals.
His strikeout rate (16.3) rose slightly but remains an asset. Stott did a better job taking walks (9.3), a hint of moving to the top two slots of the batting order for the Phillies if they have an injury or someone slumps early in the year. He had an improved swing path based on his higher launch angle (14.1) and career-high fly-ball rate (36.9). Unfortunately, Stott lost one mph on his exit velocity (87.1) while regressing in hard-hit rate (30.8) and HR/FB rate (7.1).
Fantasy Outlook: I still believe Stott has a breakout ceiling once he figures out his power stroke. His success on the base paths (63-for-69) over the past two seasons invites more chances. He ranked 85th in FPGscore (-0.42) for hitters last season while coming off the board this year as the 103rd hitter. Buy the discount, and hope for a push past his 2023 outcomes in all five categories.
7 – Matt McLain, CIN (ADP – 104.8)
McLain was drafted in the first round out of high school by the Diamondbacks, but he chose to go to UCLA. After 121 games in college (.280/90/16/85/16 over 458 at-bats), Cincinnati selected him 17th overall in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft.
In 2022, McLain hit .232 over 371 at-bats with 67 runs, 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases. His strikeout rate (28.1) was higher than expected, and he showed patience at the plate (15.5% walk rate).
He rose to stardom over 40 games at AAA (.340/30/12/40/10 over 144 at-bats in 2023), leading to a call-up to the Reds. His contact batting average (.458) was elite in the minors, with an improvement in his approach (strikeout rate – 20.6 and walk rate – 16.7).
With Cincinnati, McClain carried over his success at the plate. He continued to hit for power (16 home runs) while maintaining a high contact batting average (.424). His strikeout rate (28.5) reverted to his AA season while taking fewer walks (7.7%). McLain shined vs. lefties (.326 with six home runs and 17 RBIs over 92 at-bats). Over his final 229 at-bats, he had 75 strikeouts (29.3%) while continuing to produce at the plate (.271/3/13/35/11). His exit velocity (89.3) and hard-hit rate (42.4) ranked outside the top 25% of the league.
His 2024 season ended before opening day due to a left shoulder injury that required surgery. McClain also suffered a rib cage issue in early August, stalling his recovery time.
Fantasy Outlook: His success in 2023 between AAA and the majors outperformed his scouting report. His ADP (65 – 38th hitter) was higher heading into last season. I see a pullback in his batting average (in the .270 range) until his approach aligns with his previous success. The Reds gave him 50 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League (.240/12/4/12/1 with 21 strikeouts). McLain was on a path to a 20/30 season with a high floor in runs and RBIs, but his recovery from shoulder surgery may lead to lower expectations in power. He will gain outfield eligibility in 2025.
8 – Maikel Garcia, KC (ADP – 213.8)
Last year, the Royals gave Garcia 431 of his 575 at-bats (75.0%) hitting first in their batting order. Unfortunately, his contact batting average (.282) came in well below 2023 (.361) and his minor league resume (.333). A right elbow injury (bone spurs) was addressed in early September, but there wasn’t a hint of an issue during the season.
He checks the positive boxes in exit velocity (90.4 mph) and hard-hit rate (42.6) compared to some of the other light-hitting second basemen options ranked ahead of him, and Garcia offered more value in both areas in 2023 (EV – 91.8 and HHR – 50.6). His lack of power is tied to a groundball swing path (49.3%), but he did improve his fly-ball rate (30.7) and HR/FB rate (4.8) in 2024.
After a fast start in the counting categories in April (15 runs, four home runs, 20 RBIs, and eight steals) and some fantasy value in May (.305/22/1/15/5 over 118 at-bats), Garcia struggled in June (.142 with 14 runs, no home runs, five RBIs, and eight stolen bases). The Royals tapered back his opportunity over the second half of the season due to his poor play (.235/33/2/18/16 over 230 at-bats). During the year, Garcia posted a lower strikeout rate (16.5) with a slight drop in his walk rate (6.7).
Over six seasons in the minors, he hit .270 with 272 runs, 17 home runs, 181 RBIs, and 126 stolen bases.
Fantasy Outlook: The addition of Jonathan India may block Garcia from batting first or second in the Royals lineup. His lack of walks does hurt his potential leadoff profile at this point in his career, but he does have the speed to help Kansas City score runs. With an improved swing path, Garcia hits the ball hard enough to have a breakthrough season down the road in power, something I don’t see in Brice Turang, Luis Arraez, and Nico Hoerner. A possible .270 season with 75 runs, 15 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 40+ steals if he hits down in the lineup. His runs should push over 90 with a leadoff opportunity for 550 at-bats. I view him as value at second base with breakout upside. His profile is a much better fit at second base than third base in 5 X 5 Roto Formats.
9 – Luis Garcia Jr., WAS (ADP – 118.8)
Garcia's potential started to emerge last season. He set career highs in at-bats (500), hits (141), home runs (18), RBIs, and stolen bases (22). Washington gave him at-bats in every slot in the batting order; 362 of his chances came between third and sixth in their lineup.
The next step in his playing time will come against lefties (.259 over 108 at-bats with six runs, one home run, and nine RBIs in 2024). Garcia shined at home (.329/37/14/47/14 over 255 at-bats). He showed less confidence on the road (.233/21/4/23/8 over 245 at-bats) based on his weaker BB:K ratio (11:55). Garcia had a stud run in July and August (.337 with 24 runs, eight home runs, 27 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases over 163 at-bats).
Garcia had 1,677 at-bats of experience over the past five seasons while entering 2025 at age 24. His strikeout rate (16.3%) has never been a liability, but he ranked below the league average in walks (5.1%). Garcia has improved his swing path each year, leading a career-high fly-ball rate (32.5) in 2024 while getting his groundball rate (47.4) under 50% for the first time. His exit velocity (89.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (41.2) reached new heights, showing his power development.
Fantasy Outlook: The Nationals have a developing core of young bats, creating a fluid lineup until someone steps up in the middle of their lineup. Garcia’s RBI rate (18) growth points to more at-bats between third and fifth in the batting order. His speed arrived last year, but a further jump in power requires a much higher average hit rate (1.574) and more loft (launch angle – 8.2). He must avoid a platoon situation against left-handed pitching to reach a higher ceiling. I’m not willing to fight for him on draft day, meaning Garcia will have to slide some to fit into my team development. Possible career highs coming in multiple categories in 2025.
10 – Xander Bogaerts, SD (ADP – 160.6)
Two years into his $280 million contract with the Padres, Bogaerts has been a bust. In 2023, he gave fantasy supporters a disappointing feel from May through August (.244/37/9/32 over 386 at-bats) except for his output in steals (12). His season started well in April (.308 with 21 runs, six home runs, 13 RBIs, and one steal over 107 at-bats) while delivering a life raft finish in September (.418/25/4/13/6 over 103 at-bats).
Bogaerts had further demise last season while missing 51 games with a left shoulder injury (fracture). His average hit rate (1.442) is approaching Judy territory while having continued fade in his contact batting average (.324 – between .375 and .390 from 2020 to 2022). He struggled against lefties (.223/11/2/7/4 over 94 at-bats). Bogaerts didn’t have a pulse in his bat in any month.
His strikeout rate (17.1) beat his career average for the second consecutive season, with a demise in his walk rate (6.1 – 8.4 in his career). Bogaerts has a fading hard-hit rate (33.0), with three years of regression. His exit velocity (88.1 mph) doesn’t suggest a rebound in power.
Fantasy Outlook: In the real world, doing your job poorly is never rewarded with an elite paycheck. Bogaerts will make $25 million this year while having San Diego on the hook for the same amount until 2033. Most fantasy drafters will avoid adding him to their team, and his recent outcomes support these beliefs. Sometimes, betting on the outcome pays off. A veteran bat who hasn’t paid off since 2019. At best, he is a neutral player in four categories, with power being the wild card in his equation.
Recommended Articles
Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Top 5 Second Basemen
Mike Trout Profile, Preview, Predictions