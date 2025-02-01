Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Late-Round Second Basemen to Target
Power left the building for the second base position last season. Only four players had more than 20 home runs. Marcus Semien ranked first in runs (101), followed by Jose Altuve (94) and Ketel Marte (93). Eight second basemen had at least 30 steals (five others between 20 and 29 stolen bases). Finding RBIs was an issue for most fantasy teams due to only four players reaching the 70 RBI mark – Marte (95), Jake Cronenworth (83), Semien (74), and Luis Garcia (70).
Here are Fantasy on SI's second basemen rankings 11-15 as we approach the 2025 fantasy baseball season:
11 – Jordan Westburg, BAL (ADP – 93.7)
The Orioles selected Westburg as the 30th player in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. In his first season in the minors, he hit .285 with 74 runs, 15 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases over 424 at-bats. Westburg played better in his time at AAA (.283 with 121 runs, 36 home runs, 128 RBIs, and 15 steals over 630 at-bats) than his two stints at AA (.242/47/13/46/6 over 294 at-bats).
In 2023, Baltimore promoted him to the majors in late June after a hot start at AAA (.295/57/18/54/6 over 268 at-bats). Westburg didn’t stand out in his time with the Orioles, but he did gain experience. His best month came in August (.269/10/1/10/2 over 78 at-bats). He had more success against lefties (.284 with seven runs, one home run, and five RBIs).
Westburg made the Orioles starting lineup out of spring training last year, leading to an excellent start over the first three months (.281/40/13/48/6 over 295 at-bats). He landed on the injured list (broken left hand) in August for seven weeks. His bat had more risk vs. left-handed pitching (.230/14/5/17/2 over 100 at-bats). Baltimore gave him most of his at-bats, hitting 5th and 6th in their lineup.
His strikeout rate (21.7) moved into a favorable area while underperforming his minor league resume (11.9) in walk rate (4.9). His average hit rate (1.818) aligned with his 2022 and 2023 seasons. Westburg had close to a balanced swing path, with a lower HR/FB rate (14.5) than his minor league career. His exit velocity (91.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (46.1) ranked close to the top 25% of the league for batters with at least 400 plate appearances.
Fantasy Outlook: At first glance, Westburg looks mispriced this season, considering his short resume and expected slot in the batting order. His 2024 stats projected over 550 at-bats came to 75 runs, 24 home runs, 83 RBIs, and eight steals. Westburg checks the power box at second base with more underlying speed on his resume. Next step: 25 home runs with neutral stats in the four other categories. A move up in the batting order would be a big win for his counting stats.
12 – Brice Turang, MIL (ADP – 140.0)
Milwaukee drafted Turang 18th overall out of high school in the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft. After starting his minor league career with a light-hitting power profile (.261 with 178 runs, 10 home runs, 108 RBIs, and 64 RBIs over 1,063 at-bats), he developed into a more all-around player in 2022 at AAA (.286/89/13/78/34 over 532 at-bats). His walk rate (12.9) has top-of-the-order upside with a favorable strikeout rate (18.1).
The Brewers gave him 404 at-bats in his rookie season, but Turang finished as fantasy liability in all categories except stolen bases (26). His contact batting average (.284) was well below his breakthrough season at AAA (.367). He had no value against lefties (.188 with no home runs or RBIs over 64 at-bats). Turang posted his best stats in August (.256/14/2/9/6 over 95 at-bats).
Last season, Milwaukee gave him the green light on the base paths, leading to 50 steals over his 56 attempts. Turang didn’t have a home run off a left-handed pitcher over 118 at-bats (.237 with 13 runs and 11 RBIs). He struggled at home (.215/34/2/22/28 over 270 at-bats) and after the All-Star break (.220/27/1/19/20 over 223 at-bats).
He had no real change in his average hit rate (1.373) while shaving off some strikeouts (17.9%). His walk rate (8.1) was about league average. Turang had a groundball swing path (52.5%), leading to weakness in his fly-ball rate (26.1) and HR/FB rate (6.0). His exit velocity (87.0 mph) and hard-hit rate (29.4) ranked poorly.
Fantasy Outlook: In team building in the fantasy market, drafting a rabbit base stealer at the right price is valuable. Ideally, a drafter would like some power from this player, especially with the increase in the steals over the past two seasons. Turang should continue to improve, but his ceiling in home runs is about 10 at this point in his career. The Brewers gave him 62.2% of his at-bats in their leadoff position. Possible .260/80/10/60/50 if he doesn’t get pushed to the bottom of Milwaukee’s batting order.
13 – Luis Arraez, SD (ADP – 190.8)
Arraez led the National League in hits (200) in 2024 thanks to securing a career-best 637 at-bats with Miami and San Diego. His expected growth in home runs didn’t materialize due to a four-year low in his average hit rate (1.250), a stat that appeared to be trending higher over the previous two seasons. His elite contact batting average (.376) wasn’t repeatable last season (.323 – five-year low). Pitchers struck him out only 18 times (3.4%), with a similar outcome in his walk rate (3.1).
He never had more than one home run in a month while hitting over .300 in May (.389/16/1/11/3), August (.317/15/1/10/3), and September (.340/13/0/7/2). All nine of his stolen bases came with the Padres over 500 at-bats.
His exit velocity (86.3 mph) and hard-hit rate (23.1) were five-year lows. Arraez saw his HR/FB rate (2.1) slide after improving in 2022 (4.8%) and 2023 (6.5%). He did try to pull the ball more (32.7% - the highest of his career) while continuing to have a low fly-ball rate (32.1%).
Fantasy Outlook: With some team structures, Arraez can be a valuable addition to a fantasy team, especially if he can make a push back to about 10 home runs (unlikely). The increase in steals with San Diego gives him a chance to be neutral in this category in 2025. Last year, Arraez ranked 74th in FPGscore (-0.15) for hitters while gaining 3.19 fantasy points in batting average, or the equivalent of about 39.5 stolen bases based on last year’s stats. As the 109th batter drafted this year, there is value already priced in his price point. The Padres will bat him leadoff, suggesting more runs. Let’s call him a three-category player on a path to offer a significant edge in batting average with 80+ runs, seven home runs, 60 RBIs, and 10+ steals.
14 – Luis Rengifo, LAA (ADP – 158.0)
A quiet bat (.202 with 27 runs, four home runs, 21 RBIs, and five steals over 198 at-bats) and more competition for playing time led to only a rotational role for Rengifo over the first three months in 2023. He hit his stride in July and August, leading to a .327 batting average over his next 196 at-bats with 28 runs, 12 home runs, 30 RBIs, and one stolen base. A torn biceps ended his year in early September.
Rengifo missed time three times last year due to an illness and twice due to a right wrist injury that needed surgery in early August. His play was in form before the All-Star break (.315/36/6/25/22 over 251 at-bats).
His exit velocity (87.0 – 89.1 in 2023) and hard-hit rate (32.5 – 36.1 in 2023) regressed from career highs, most likely due to his wrist injury. Rengifo has the lowest strikeout rate (14.5) of his career while losing his 2023 gain (9.2%) in his walk rate (5.3). He lost his swing path based on his much higher groundball rate (54.8) and career-low fly-ball rate (24.7).
Fantasy Outlook: The Angels gave Rengifo 65.7% of his at-bats, hitting second in the batting order. His streaks over the last three seasons and an uptick in steals (22) in 2024 paint a much better fantasy option, especially batting next to Mike Trout. His stats over the past three seasons rated over 550 at-bats, came to 67 runs, 18 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases with a .273 batting average. He is an interesting player if Rengifo can stay on the field for 150 games, something he has never done in his six years with Los Angeles. Put him on your watch list just in case he slides well beyond his early ADP.
15 – Nico Hoerner, CHC (ADP – 203.1)
After posting his best season in 2023, highlighted by a jump to 43 stolen bases, Hoerner had a regression in all his counting stats for fantasy leagues last year. He repeated his approach while posting a career-low in his strikeout rate (10.3). His ceiling in batting average tends to be capped by his contact batting average (.308 – .326 in 2023 and .318 in 2022). After showing clutching ability with runners on base (RBI rate of 17% from 2021 to 2023), Hoerner struggled in this area last season (RBI rate – 12.7).
His bat succeeded more against left-handed pitching (.328/25/2/12/7 over 128 at-bats) in 2024. He had fewer than 10 RBIs every month except July (no home runs and 13 RBIs). Hoerner offered his best stats over the final two months (.316 with 34 runs, three home runs, 14 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases).
The hope of more home runs was dashed by his fading HR/FB rate (4.3), exit velocity (85.7 mph), and hard-hit rate (27.6). Hoerner continues to have a low fly-ball rate (31.6) but hit more line drives (24.1%) last season. His launch angle (10.4) has been in a tight range over the past three years.
Fantasy Outlook: The biggest question for his value in 2025 is where the Cubs will hit Hoerner in the batting order. If he doesn’t secure a leadoff job, his at-bat total will have further erosion (46.9% of his playing time came at the top of Chicago’s order last season ~ 99.7% in 2023, hitting first or second). In a way, his profile has much in common with Luis Arraez, with one player having an edge in batting average and the other in stolen bases. I’m seeing a .280/75/10/65/35 season coming, making him a positive outcome player for a fantasy team.
