2025 Fantasy Baseball: Pete Alonso Profile, Preview, Predictions

As the great KGB once said in the Rounders movie, "Pay this man his money!" Alonso has beast power upside, and he deserves to play in a high-scoring offense. It seems the Mets Soto (sorta) want to compete for a championship, and their ride requires lineup protection.

1B – Pete Alonso, NYM (ADP – 60.0)

2025 Pete Alonso Hitting Profile
Shawn Childs

Playing in a free-agency season didn’t go well for Alonso in 2024. He pressed at the plate with runners on bases based on his weakness in RBI rate (12.6). Over the previous two years, his RBI rate (17.6) was more aligned with a middle-of-an-order bat. Alonso has had a high floor in RBI chances over the past four seasons (440, 499, 440, and 437), and it could fall at the high end of that range by hitting behind Juan Soto (on bases 299 times last season) if he resigns with the Mets.

In his career, Alonso has an average hit rate (2.068), supporting 40+ home runs, but that number slid slightly in 2024 (1.911). Last year, he had an uptick in his groundball rate (42.1 – 36.6 in 2023) while posting a career-low HR/FB rate (18.4 – 22.9 in 2023 and 22.1 in his career). His exit velocity (89.8) has been below 90.0 mph over the past three seasons while consistently grading high in his max exit velocity (116.3) and barrel rate (13.2). Surprisingly, his hard-hit rate (46.4) was the second-best of his career.

The quest for more power has led to a spike in his strikeout rate (24.8 – 23.0 in 2023) over the past two seasons. His walk rate (10.1) was his highest since his rookie year while grading above average in all seasons. Alonso had between four and eight home runs every month in 2024 while failing to deliver impact production in any month. His contact batting average (.335) was much better than 2023 (.295), but it has never approached his success in his first year (.374) with the Mets.

Fantasy Outlook: In the early draft season, unsigned players tend to be discounted until the fantasy market sees where they land. Last year, Alonso finished 38th in FPGscore (2.07) for batters. His early January ADP (60.0) in the NFBC prices him as the 37th hitter drafted. No matter where he signs, Alonso should have a floor of a 90/30/90 player with minimal speed. I don’t view him as a lock to be a liability in batting average. With the Mets, I could see a .250/100/40/120/3 year. I expect his draft value to rise as the regular season approaches.

