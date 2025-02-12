2025 Fantasy Baseball: Seattle Mariners Closer Depth Chart
For drafters looking for value at the closer position, Andres Munoz has a big fastball and an electric swing-and-miss slider.
CL – Andres Munoz, SEA (ADP – 61.4)
Four appearances (no runs over 3.1 innings with three strikeouts and a save) into 2023, Munoz landed on the injured list for two months with a right shoulder issue. Seattle used him in a setup role through the end of July (3.38 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 21.1 innings). After trading away Paul Sewald, the Mariners gave him the bulk of saves for the remainder of the year (11-for-13 with a 2.96 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 24.1 innings).
Munoz failed to soar with a closing opportunity last season. He allowed only 4.7 hits per nine innings (.153 BAA) but blew five of his 27 saves. The Mariners’ bullpen only had 34 saves, ranking them 28th in the majors. Over his final 14 games, Munoz went 1-4 with four saves in six tries due to allowing four home runs over 13.0 innings (5.54 ERA, 1.154 WHIP, and 21 strikeouts)
His average fastball (98.6) has plenty of life. He earns his success with a dominating slider (.127 BAA – 47.1% usage). Batters also struggled to hit his four-seamer (.158 BAA) and sinker (.194 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: When reviewing Munoz’s 2024 resume, he falls short in saves while ranking lower in strikeouts (77) due to his innings pitched (59.1). Both areas can be corrected by natural game flow and changes in 2025. He battled two minor injuries last season – back in early June and elbow in September. For a fantasy team looking to wait on the closer position, Munoz is one of the better value options to target. Seattle has great starting pitchers, creating many close games. Well within range of 40+ saves and over 100 strikeouts.
Top Mariners Handcuff – Matt Brash, SEA
In 2022, Brash pitched his way onto the Mariners’ starting rotation out of spring training. His lack of command (17 walks over 20 innings) led to a 7.65 ERA and 19 strikeouts and a trip back to AAA (3.46 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 26 innings). When he returned to the majors, Seattle pitched him out of the bullpen (2.35 ERA, .202 BAA, and 43 strikeouts over 30.2 innings). Brash walked 5.9 batters per nine innings in the majors.
Seattle used him as a high-volume (78 appearances – most in the American League) reliever in 2023. He lowered his walk rate (3.7), leading to a jump in strikeouts (13.6 per nine). Despite his growth season, Brash still left a dent in a fantasy team’s WHIP (1.330). After a slow start over his first 24.0 innings (4.88 ERA, 1.625 WHIP, and .290 BAA), his arm reached a much higher level (2.12 ERA, 1.187 WHIP, .213 BAA, and 61 strikeouts over 46.2 innings).
His average fastball (98.2) was electric while offering a swing-and-miss slider – .167 BAA with 76 strikeouts over 162 at-bats ~ 55.5% usage). His four-seamer (.338 BAA) wasn’t an edge pitch despite plus velocity. The move to the bullpen led to fewer curveballs (.286 BAA – .235 vs. lefties).
Brash developed an elbow injury last March, leading to internal brace surgery on May 8th. Seattle expects him to pitch in spring training with an eye on returning by May.
Fantasy Outlook: Brash must solve left-handed batters (.281 with 15 walks and 36 strikeouts over 121 at-bats in 2023) before being trusted as lead closing arm. His pitches have plenty of life and movement, and his command is improving. His fastball location needs to be better in the strike zone. In mid-February, Brash has a waiver wire ADP as the fantasy waits to see his spring training progress.
