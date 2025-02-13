2025 Fantasy Baseball: Toronto Blue Jays Closer Depth Chart
After wandering his way through Major League Baseball for eight seasons, Jeff Hoffman unlocked the keys to command in 2024, earning him a payday from the Blue Jays ($33 million for three years). Will he succeed as a closer in 2025?
RP – Jeff Hoffman, TOR (ADP – 115.2)
Hoffman returns to Toronto more than a decade after they selected him first overall in the 2014 MLB June Amatuer Draft. Five seasons with the Rockies led a 10-16 record over 230.2 innings with a 6.40 ERA, 1.621 WHIP, 197 strikeouts, and one save over 230.2 innings. His failure in Colorado came from poor command (4.2 walks per nine), leading to weakness in his strikeout rate (7.7) and plenty of damage via home runs (1.8 per nine).
Over the past two seasons, Hoffman pitched well in the Phillies’ bullpen (8-5 with a 2.28 ERA, 0.944 WHIP, 158 strikeouts, and 11 saves over 118.2 innings). He gave only nine home runs while figuring out how to throw strike one (63% in 2023 and 65% in 2024). As a result, his strikeout rate climbed to 33.4% (12.0 per nine). In 2024, he walks only 2.2 batters per nine innings, 1.1 lower than the previous season.
His average fastball (96.8) graded well last year. Hoffman shifted his top usage (48.4% in 2023 and 41.3 % in 2024) to his slider (.207 BAA with 36 strikeouts) over the past two seasons. He relies on a four-seamer (.207 BAA), split-finger fastball (.195 BAA), and sinker (.182 BAA). In 2023, batters only had three barrels against him over 52.1 innings.
Fantasy Outlook: When given a chance to finish games in 2024, Hoffman was up to the task (10 saves) while adding 21 holds. His closing results and success in command are relatively short, but he brings velocity with three swing-and-miss pitches. The Braves balked at his arm in January due to a concern with his right shoulder. A ninth-inning job and a high strikeout total will drive his fantasy value in 2025. Hoffman is an unproven closer with some underlying injury risk, but his arm looks worthy of earning saves when healthy.
RP – Yimi Garcia, TOR
Over the last four seasons, Garcia went 14-18 with a 3.74 ERA, 1.109 WHIP, 246 strikeouts, and 24 saves over 223.2 innings. His walk rate (2.2) has been an asset in the majors but faded last year (2.8). Home runs (1.4 per nine) have been a problem in his career.
In 2024, Garcia battled a right elbow issue in June and August, leading to two stints on the injured list. He struggled over his final nine innings (6.00 ERA) after a trade to Seattle. The Blue Jays resigned him for two seasons for $15 million in early December, which is surprising considering his injury risk.
His average fastball (96.6) was the best of his career in 2024. Batters struggled with his slider (.180 BAA) and four-seamer (.141 BAA). Garcia also threw a sinker (.238 BAA) and a low-volume changeup (.154 BAA) with more success.
Fantasy Outlook: The Blue Jays don’t have a clear-cut top closer in waiting heading into this season. Garcia’s issues with home runs cloud his long-term viability for saves (26 in his career). Chad Green secured 17 saves in Toronto’s bullpen in 2024, but injuries have been a problem for him over the past three seasons. Nick Sandlin could be a sleeper if his command improved significantly.
Recommended Article
Atlanta Braves Closer Depth Chart
Cleveland Guardians Closer Depth Chart