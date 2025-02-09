2025 Fantasy Baseball: Vinnie Pasquantino Profile, Preview, Predictions
The fantasy market hasn't seen the best of Vinnie Pasquantino due to some injuries over the past two seasons. His bat and approach, for a power, grade well, leading to an impressive 2025 season. I view him as an excellent value at first base this fantasy draft season.
1B – Vinnie Pasquantino, KC (ADP – 114.2)
Pasquantino came to majors with an excellent walk rate (12.1) while being challenging to strikeout rate (13.3). Over his three seasons in the minors, Pasquantino hit .292 with 174 runs, 56 home runs, 207 RBIs, and nine stolen bases over 912 at-bats.
In 2023, Pasquantino saw his season end 10 days into June due to a right shoulder injury (torn labrum) that required surgery. Over his first 54 games, he hit .267 with 23 runs, nine home runs, and 26 RBIs over 210 at-bats.
Last year, his bat started to emerge, highlighted by an elite RBI rate (23). Pasquantino missed the final month with a broken right thumb. He was on pace to deliver 76 runs, 23 home runs, and 116 RBIs if he played in 156 games (only missed four starts before his injury). His best power month came in August (.261/18/7/25/1 over 111 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (12.8) regressed slightly while falling short of his career path in walk rate (7.2). Pasquantino lacked buzz in his contact batting average (.306 – .346 in the minors), capping the excitement in his batting average at this point in his career. He had a pullback in his average hit rate (1.700) while showing more strength in this area in the minors (1.951). Pasquantino has a rising fly-ball rate (42.9) while lacking excitement in his HR/FB rate (10.1). He ranked in the top 25% in exit velocity (91.0 – 51st) and hard-hit rate (46.5 – 48th) for batters (207) with at least 400 plate appearances.
Fantasy Outlook: I viewed Pasquantino as a potential breakout player at first base over the past two seasons. Unfortunately, I haven’t been paid off. The fantasy snob (a story for a different day) in me wants to triple down on him in 2025, and he does hit one-off in the batting order from the sensational Bobby Witt. A year removed from shoulder surgery should help his power swing. I see a .290/90/30/110/5 player, with a push to the 15% range with his HR/FB rate (he reached that level in his time in the minors). Giddy up, the Pasquantino train will be in the express lane in 2025.