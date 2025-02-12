2025 First High-Stakes Fantasy Football Draft: NFFC Trendsetters (First Round)
After a great Super Bowl win by the Philadelphia Eagles, 14 drafters in the high-stakes fantasy market have already turned the page to the 2025 draft season.
The NFFC Trendsetter Draft (17th season) already has six rounds in the books, and these hardcore top fantasy drafters have stamped their opinions on the players they like. Here are the first seven picks:
1 – Ja’Marr Chase, CIN
2 – Bijan Robinson, ATL
3 – Jaymar Gibbs, DET
4 – Saquon Barkley, PHI
5 – Justin Jefferson, MIN
6 – Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
7 – Puka Nacua, LAR
Chase going first overall is no surprise, as he was the top-scoring non-quarterback in 2024. The mini running back run between the 2nd and 4th picks went in reverse order of their outcomes last season.
This league is a PPR format, with quarterbacks scoring six points for passing touchdowns (minus two fantasy points for an interception). The NFFC uses third-round reversal, meaning the 14th team has the first selection in the third round.
The slight fade of Barkley is purely on his lack of value in receptions due to the Eagles ranking last in pass attempts (448 – 26.4 per game). Fantasy drafters will coin flip over the next six months on who is the best second-tier wide receivers – Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, and CeeDee Lamb.
Here's a look at the second half of the first round:
8 – CeeDee Lamb, DAL
9 – Malik Nabers, NYG
10 – Nico Collins, HOU
11 – Brian Thomas, JAC
12 – Jonathan Taylor, IND
13 – A.J. Brown, PHI
14 – Kyren Williams, LAR
Nico Collins is the player I struggle with as a first-round selection. Undoubtedly, he continued to get better, but he has yet to play an entire season in his four years with the Texans. Over his final nine starts in 2024 (48/642/5), he averaged 15.8 fantasy in PPR formats, which was good enough to rank eighth at wide receiver in 2024 if repeated for 17 games.
For comparison, A.J. Brown (who missed four games) averaged 15.1 fantasy points in PPR leagues (playoff stats added).
Snubbed First Rounders based on last year’s stats:
- Devon Achane, MIA
- Derrick Henry, BAL
- Josh Jacobs, GB
- Drake London, ATL
- Terry McLaurin, WAS
Looks for the second round of this draft in a couple of days!
