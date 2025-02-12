Fantasy Sports

2025 First High-Stakes Fantasy Football Draft: NFFC Trendsetters (First Round)

Shawn Childs

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After a great Super Bowl win by the Philadelphia Eagles, 14 drafters in the high-stakes fantasy market have already turned the page to the 2025 draft season.

The NFFC Trendsetter Draft (17th season) already has six rounds in the books, and these hardcore top fantasy drafters have stamped their opinions on the players they like. Here are the first seven picks:

1 – Ja’Marr Chase, CIN

2 – Bijan Robinson, ATL

3 – Jaymar Gibbs, DET

4 – Saquon Barkley, PHI

5 – Justin Jefferson, MIN

6 – Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET

7 – Puka Nacua, LAR

Chase going first overall is no surprise, as he was the top-scoring non-quarterback in 2024. The mini running back run between the 2nd and 4th picks went in reverse order of their outcomes last season.

This league is a PPR format, with quarterbacks scoring six points for passing touchdowns (minus two fantasy points for an interception). The NFFC uses third-round reversal, meaning the 14th team has the first selection in the third round.

The slight fade of Barkley is purely on his lack of value in receptions due to the Eagles ranking last in pass attempts (448 – 26.4 per game). Fantasy drafters will coin flip over the next six months on who is the best second-tier wide receivers – Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, and CeeDee Lamb.   

2024 NFL Final Top 36 Running Backs PPR Rankings
2024 NFL Final Top 36 Running Backs PPR Rankings / Shawn Childs

Here's a look at the second half of the first round:

8 – CeeDee Lamb, DAL

9 – Malik Nabers, NYG

10 – Nico Collins, HOU

11 – Brian Thomas, JAC

12 – Jonathan Taylor, IND

13 – A.J. Brown, PHI

14 – Kyren Williams, LAR

2024 NFL Final Top 36 Wide Receiver PRR Rankings
2024 NFL Final Top 36 Wide Receiver PRR Rankings / Shawn Childs

Nico Collins is the player I struggle with as a first-round selection. Undoubtedly, he continued to get better, but he has yet to play an entire season in his four years with the Texans. Over his final nine starts in 2024 (48/642/5), he averaged 15.8 fantasy in PPR formats, which was good enough to rank eighth at wide receiver in 2024 if repeated for 17 games.

For comparison, A.J. Brown (who missed four games) averaged 15.1 fantasy points in PPR leagues (playoff stats added).

Snubbed First Rounders based on last year’s stats:

  • Devon Achane, MIA
  • Derrick Henry, BAL
  • Josh Jacobs, GB
  • Drake London, ATL
  • Terry McLaurin, WAS

Looks for the second round of this draft in a couple of days!

