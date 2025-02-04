Cooper Kupp Trade Rumors: Top Landing Spots & Fantasy Football Impact
The NFL never sleeps, and blockbuster trades are already brewing before the season even ends. Cooper Kupp, the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year, is reportedly on the trade block as the Los Angeles Rams look to move their veteran wideout.
Where will Kupp land, and what does his departure mean for fantasy football? Even in a down year, Kupp still demanded a 25% target share in Los Angeles this season and tallied 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns. Let’s dive into the top potential destinations for the veteran pass catcher.
Top Landing Spots for Cooper Kupp
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
Fresh off a playoff appearance, the Steelers need a WR2 to pair with George Pickens. Kupp’s elite slot ability would bring much-needed reliability, but Pittsburgh’s shaky QB situation could be a hurdle. Still, with Najee Harris in the backfield, Pickens on the outside, and tight end Pat Freirmuth on the roster, Kupp’s arrival in Pittsbugh would bolster everyone’s value on that offense. The Steelers are the current betting favorite at +500 to land Kupp this offseason. Mike Tomlin has typically employed a ground-and-pounch approach so although Pittsburgh may be the most likely destination for Kupp, it wouldn’t make his dynasty fantasy owners very happy.
2. Houston Texans
Given that Stefon Diggs is a free agent and Tank Dell may miss the entirety of the 2025 NFL season, Kupp would be a perfect fit for the Houston Texans. With C.J. Stroud under center, Kupp would provide a reliable security blanket for the signal caller entering his third year at the pro level. Although Nico Collins would remain the top option in Houston, Kupp was already behind Puka Nacua on the depth chart in Los Angeles so this move wouldn’t hurt his value. This would be a very interesting scenario to see play out. Big potential for fantasy fireworks.
3. Cincinnati Bengals
If Tee Higgins walks, the Bengals need a WR2 behind Ja’Marr Chase. But would they really replace Higgins with a more expensive, older option? It’s a long shot, but Kupp joining the team he beat in Super Bowl LVI has some poetic appeal. With Joe Burrow under center, this would boost Kupp’s value, especially given the number of double teams that Chase demands.
4. Washington Commanders
After a breakout rookie season from Jayden Daniels, Washington is ahead of schedule as a contender. However, they have a massive hole in the wide receiver department. Outside of Terry McLaurin, the Commanders are lacking weapons in the passing attack. If the Commanders want to build on their magical 2024 run, signing Kupp would be a step in the right direction. The Commanders have the cap space but the question is whether or not Kupp would fare well in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense or not. I am betting we would see a resurgence in Kupp's career if he lands in the nation's capital with Daniels. McLaurin is more of a deep threat, meaning Kupp would thrive in PPR leagues as Washington's top possession receiver.
5. Buffalo Bills
Kupp has spent his entire career in L.A. but a move to the east coast where he could team up with Josh Allen is the most promising option in my opinion. In Buffalo, Kupp can compete for championships while providing the Bills with much-needed talent at the wide receiver position. Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are set to become free agents, leaving just Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman in the wide receiver room. Although Kupp makes his money playing in the slot (where he lined up 40% of the time in 2024), he is versatile enough to play on the outside should the Bills decide they want to continue lining Shakir up inside. This has the potential for major upside and could help the Bills finally dispatch the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.
Stay tuned for more updates on Cooper Kupp's offseason, Super Bowl LIX, and more fantasy football news here at Fantasy on SI.
