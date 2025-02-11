2024 NFL Final Stats: Running Back Team Receiving Rankings
When developing a roster in fantasy football leagues, a drafter must have a feel for the passing distribution for each NFL team at running back, wide receiver, and tight end. Pass-catching backs tend to have a higher floor than pure early down runners. Below is the final offensive running back data for all 32 NFL teams in 2024, sorted by fantasy points in PPR formats.
The format of this information is helpful in the way I develop projections. The average NFL team completed 73 catches to their running backs for 557 yards and three touchdowns on 92 targets. They caught 20.1% of their team's completions while gaining 7.59 yards per catch.
The Tampa Buccaneers running backs ranked first in fantasy points (239.40) on the receiving side of their offensive equation. They finished second in catches (108), receiving yards (894), and touchdowns (7). Two other teams (New Orleans - 133 and Miami - 130) had more catches. Here are the four teams that ranked in the top five:
- 2nd - Miami Dolphins (114/867/6 on 130 targets)
- 3rd - Detroit Lions (95/945/4 on 110 targets)
- 4th - Buffalo Bills (67/731/8 on 82 targets)
- 5th - New York Jets (85/722/5 on 115 targets)
The Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville Jaguars failed to score a receiving touchdown from their running backs. The Panthers' back gained only 4.79 yards per catch. Buffalo's running backs made the most explosive plays (10.91 yards per catch), followed by the Detroit Lions (9.95 YPC).
The worst passing-catching opportunity for running backs last season was the Los Angeles Chargers (43/270/2 on 55 targets). Here are the other bottom-tier teams in running back catch production:
- 29th - Indianapolis Colts (45/296/2 on 65 targets)
- 28th - Los Angeles Rams (47/280/2 on 55 targets)
- 27th - Jacksonville Jaguars (58/404/0 on 83 targets)
- 26th - Philadelphia Eagles (52/423/2 on 69 targets)
