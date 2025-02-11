Fantasy Sports

2024 NFL Final Stats: Running Back Team Receiving Rankings

Shawn Childs

Detroit Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

When developing a roster in fantasy football leagues, a drafter must have a feel for the passing distribution for each NFL team at running back, wide receiver, and tight end. Pass-catching backs tend to have a higher floor than pure early down runners. Below is the final offensive running back data for all 32 NFL teams in 2024, sorted by fantasy points in PPR formats.

2024 NFL Final Stats: Running Back Offensive Receiving Rankings
2024 NFL Final Stats: Running Back Offensive Receiving Rankings / Shawn Childs

The format of this information is helpful in the way I develop projections. The average NFL team completed 73 catches to their running backs for 557 yards and three touchdowns on 92 targets. They caught 20.1% of their team's completions while gaining 7.59 yards per catch.

The Tampa Buccaneers running backs ranked first in fantasy points (239.40) on the receiving side of their offensive equation. They finished second in catches (108), receiving yards (894), and touchdowns (7). Two other teams (New Orleans - 133 and Miami - 130) had more catches. Here are the four teams that ranked in the top five:

  • 2nd - Miami Dolphins (114/867/6 on 130 targets)
  • 3rd - Detroit Lions (95/945/4 on 110 targets)
  • 4th - Buffalo Bills (67/731/8 on 82 targets)
  • 5th - New York Jets (85/722/5 on 115 targets)

The Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville Jaguars failed to score a receiving touchdown from their running backs. The Panthers' back gained only 4.79 yards per catch. Buffalo's running backs made the most explosive plays (10.91 yards per catch), followed by the Detroit Lions (9.95 YPC).

The worst passing-catching opportunity for running backs last season was the Los Angeles Chargers (43/270/2 on 55 targets). Here are the other bottom-tier teams in running back catch production:

  • 29th - Indianapolis Colts (45/296/2 on 65 targets)
  • 28th - Los Angeles Rams (47/280/2 on 55 targets)
  • 27th - Jacksonville Jaguars (58/404/0 on 83 targets)
  • 26th - Philadelphia Eagles (52/423/2 on 69 targets)

Recommended Articles

2025 Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Rankings

2025 NFL Draft Prospect: Travis Hunter Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots

Star Players Underpforming Leads to DFS Dissapointment & Sportsbooks Crushing Bettors in Super Bowl LIX

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Rankings