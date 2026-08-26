2026 Fantasy Football Streaming Strategies: Looking Ahead to Week 1

When taking part in fantasy football drafts, everyone deploys different strategies, and one of those includes waiting to select a QB and other positions. This leads to those same players using a strategy called streaming, which is when you take more of a short-term approach (based on matchups) at positions and make changes to your lineup often.

Streaming is typically used at QB, TE, K, and D/ST throughout the season. It’s not popular among avid fantasy football players to stream at RB and WR, so for the sake of this article, we’ll focus on streaming strategies for the other positions.

With all of that information out of the way, let’s dive into streaming strategies for the noted positions and highlight some streaming options for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Week 1 streaming options that are listed within this article are players and positions who are rostered in under 50% of leagues on Yahoo .

All stats used in this article are from Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise.

Streaming Quarterbacks

When participating in one-quarterback leagues, it can be beneficial to load up on RBs and WRs in the earlier rounds while waiting to select a QB in the later rounds. This gives you a QB to start the season, but it’ll be worthwhile to use the available free agents to start whoever has the best matchup each week.

For example, if your current starting QB is set to face a defense like the Houston Texans on the road, it could be wise to search the free agent market to roster someone in a better matchup that week.

Week 1 QB Streaming Options

Malik Willis (at LV) : Willis brings dual-threat ability, and he gets to face a Las Vegas Raiders defense that will need time to improve under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

: Willis brings dual-threat ability, and he gets to face a Las Vegas Raiders defense that will need time to improve under new head coach Klint Kubiak. Tyler Shough (at DET): The Detroit Lions’ defense has endured injuries this offseason, and this game is played in a dome. Tyler Shough flashed potential down the stretch last season, while this game could have shootout potential.

Streaming Tight Ends

If you’re unable to land one of the premier TEs like Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, or Colston Loveland, it’s viable to take a weekly approach at the position. Waiting for a TE and streaming also allows you to draft depth at RB and WR.

At the very least, it’s common for a decent amount of TEs to be available each week in leagues that don’t have TE premium scoring.

Week 1 Streaming Options

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs after the catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Schultz (vs. BUF) : The recent season-ending injury to Jayden Higgins paves the way for Dalton Schultz to remain a go-to target for C.J. Stroud. Among TEs with 250-plus routes run in 2025, Schultz had the 10th-highest target share (19.2%) and the 14th-most yards per route run (1.53).

: The recent season-ending injury to Jayden Higgins paves the way for Dalton Schultz to remain a go-to target for C.J. Stroud. Among TEs with 250-plus routes run in 2025, Schultz had the 10th-highest target share (19.2%) and the 14th-most yards per route run (1.53). T.J. Hockenson (vs. GB): The arrival of Kyler Murray at QB should provide a boost to everyone in the Minnesota Vikings’ aerial attack. Hockenson also appears to be healthy entering the 2026 campaign.

Streaming Kickers

Streaming kickers is an extremely popular strategy, as it’s not rare for someone to wait until the final rounds of fantasy football drafts to add a kicker to their roster. Unless you have a premier kicker in an elite offense, there’s a good chance you’ll be streaming at the kicker spot in leagues that still have the position featured.

Week 1 Streaming Options

Minnesota Vikings place kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Reichard (vs. GB) : Maybe I have an irrational confidence in the Vikings’ offense being drastically better with Murray, but they should have more scoring opportunities. Reichard finished as the K11 in fantasy points per game (9.4) last season.

: Maybe I have an irrational confidence in the Vikings’ offense being drastically better with Murray, but they should have more scoring opportunities. Reichard finished as the K11 in fantasy points per game (9.4) last season. Chris Boswell (vs. ATL): Boswell has long been one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL, and the Pittsburgh Steelers could take a step forward offensively with Mike McCarthy at the helm. Just a season ago, Boswell was tied at K15 with Jake Bates in fantasy points per game (8.9).

Streaming Defense and Special Teams

Similar to kickers, it’s a prevalent strategy to hold off on selecting a D/ST in fantasy football drafts. While the points scored by your D/ST can decide the outcome of a matchup, the highest-scoring D/STs each week are extremely volatile, so it’s beneficial to play units in advantageous matchups.

Target D/STs that are going up against struggling offenses (preferably at home), offenses with a rookie QB making their debut, or offenses that are shorthanded at premium positions. It also helps to use D/STs that are facing teams that will drop back often, increasing the number of sack and turnover opportunities.

Week 1 Streaming Options

Dallas Cowboys (at NYG) : The Dallas Cowboys’ defense is expected to take a step forward this season, and Jaxson Dart is still an inexperienced QB. It also helps that New York’s offense has looked out of sorts for much of training camp and preseason.

: The Dallas Cowboys’ defense is expected to take a step forward this season, and Jaxson Dart is still an inexperienced QB. It also helps that New York’s offense has looked out of sorts for much of training camp and preseason. Tennessee Titans (vs. NYJ): Head coach Robert Saleh can help the Tennessee Titans’ defense improve, and they’ll be at home in Week 1 against the New York Jets. Geno Smith is now the starting QB for the Jets, and he’s been turnover-prone at times in his career.