4 Ideal Fantasy Football Landing Spots For Jerry Jeudy and Jauan Jennings With Trade Rumors Heating Up

Now in Week 6 of the NFL season, trades are starting to happen, and trade rumors are starting to appear rapidly. A couple of WRs who have been mentioned as possible trade candidates are Minnesota Vikings WR Jauan Jennings and Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy.

Both Jeudy and Jennings have been irrelevant in fantasy football thus far. Jennings, in the four games he has played, has just two receptions on five targets for nine yards. Jeudy, in five games, has eight receptions for 81 yards. With their down statistics in 2026, here are four teams that could catapult them into fantasy relevance if they were to get traded.

Miami Dolphins

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) walks onto the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins have been one of the worst passing offenses in th NFL so far in 2026. That is not much of a surprise. Going into the season, it was clear they did not have the best depth in their WR room—WR1 Caleb Douglas, WR2 Malik Washington, and WR3 Chris Bell. Two of their top three WRs on the depth chart at the start of the season were rookies, and their WR2, Washington, in his previous two seasons, had a high of just 317 receiving yards in a single year.

Not one of their top three guys has established themselves as the go-to WR yet. Jennings and Jeudy could come and do that. So there is huge fantasy upside there, but their QB, Malik Willis, in order for Jennings and Jeudy to be startable in fantasy, will have to step up his play. So far, Miami is averaging the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 153.6.

Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs behind a block from Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Las Vegas Raiders have had one of the better offenses in the NFL this season, but they are noticeably lacking depth at WR. Through five games, WR Tre Tucker leads all Raiders WRs in receiving yards with 274. The WR with the second most receiving yards on the team is Cody White with 108.

Jennings and Jeudy could both come in and win the WR2 role, with each having a slight chance to end up as the WR1 over Tucker. The Raiders are currently averaging the eighth-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 253.6, and the 11th-most passing attempts per game, 36.0.

New York Giants

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (88) runs the ball defended by Washington Commanders cornerback Fabian Moreau (24) during overtime at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The gunslinging playstyle of New York Giants QB Jameis Winston has the ability to allow multiple WRs to be fantasy relevant on the team he is on. In his past two games, he has thrown for six TDs, averaged 288.0 passing yards per game, and 41.5 passing attempts per game. Even with those statistics, not a single Giants WR outside of their WR1, Malik Nabers, has had more than two receptions in those games. Jeudy or Jennings could step up and help fill that void in the Giants WR room right away.

Jeudy also has rapport with Winston, having previously played with him in Cleveland in 2024.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) runs with the ball during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sep 20, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out of the four teams listed, the Green Bay Packers may have the lowest fantasy floor for Jennings and Jeudy if they were to be traded there. But their passing offense has been so elite that they could be possible fantasy stream plays in ideal matchups, even with WRs Christian Watson and Matthew Golden on Green Bay's roster.

Green Bay is currently averaging the fourth-most passing yards per game, 271.0. Their WR3, Jayden Reed, is out for the rest of the season with a neck injury he suffered in Week 2. That would be the role Jennings or Jeudy would step into.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI