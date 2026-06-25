Jahmyr Gibbs Goes First Overall in Non-PPR First Round Mock Draft

The PPR (points per reception) and Half-PPR leagues have taken over the Fantasy landscape with leagues and media focusing more on these leagues.

For more traditional players, Non-PPR leagues, also referred to as standard format, focus solely on scrimmage yards and touchdowns.

Here is what the perfect first round looks like in a 10-team Non-PPR league.

Pick #1: Jahmyr Gibbs

The end of the Sonic and Knuckles backfield in Detroit with David Montgomery being sent to Houston marks the first time Gibbs will be without Montgomery as a running partner.

This new opportunity marks Gibbs as a clear first-overall pick as Montgomery, the goal-line back during his three years with Gibbs, is no longer there to take red-zone carries and touchdown opportunities from Gibbs.

The increased red-zone touches and goal-line opportunities to go along with the upper echelon rushing and receiving yards makes Gibbs the top selection off the board.

Pick #2: Bijan Robinson

Robinson is coming off a career Fantasy year where he totaled 2,298 scrimmage yards, culminating to a 17.2 FPPG in standard scoring.

The work horse usage has been a theme throughout Robinson’s career and it should be no different under new offensive-minded head coach Kevin Stefanski.

In the first three seasons during his Cleveland tenure, Stefanski turned Nick Chubb into a Fantasy super star with three consecutive finishes in the top-10 for running backs, including a RB 5 season in 2022.

With a running-focused head coach and an ability to handle a bell-cow workload, Robinson en route to another stellar Fantasy season.

Pick #3: Ja'Marr Chase

Chase is the first receiver off the board and the strong numbers support it.

In what Chase may consider a down year, the Cincinnati Bengals receiver still produced 1,412 receiving yards, fourth best in the NFL.

Chase is slotted for another big year as the Bengals play the third-easiest schedule in the league, which could lead to astronomical numbers for Chase, akin to what Fantasy managers saw in the 2023 season.

4 minutes and 12 seconds of Ja’Marr Chase’s GOAT YAC tape pic.twitter.com/R58iTcE8si — 🎟️ (@PlutoCooked) June 24, 2026

Pick #4: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba made note in his first season without DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the Seattle Seahawks’ receiver room.

The ability to be the sole focus as receiver paid off for Smith-Njigba as the former Ohio State Buckeye led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards, which led to 14.2 FPPG in standard scoring.

While the play caller behind the success, Klint Kubiak, moved on to Las Vegas, Smith-Njigba is still the main focus of the Seahawks’ receiving corps and in line for back-to-back strong Fantasy production.

Pick #5 : Puka Nacua

In the loaded Los Angeles Rams offense, Nacua is the Fantasy standout.

Nacua finished just behind Smith-Njigba with 1,715 receiving yards, but produced more in Fantasy with 15.4 FPPG in standard scoring.

Nacua flies off the board as WR 3 here as the distribution in the loaded offense and the Rams shifting to a focus in 13 personnel may hinder Nacua’s Fantasy numbers, albeit not by much

Pick #6 : Amon-Ra St. Brown

Gibbs’ teammate, St. Brown is in a similar situation as Nacua where being a loaded offense may limit his Fantasy ceiling, but St. Brown still offers a high Fantasy floor.

St. Brown was the clear red-zone receiving target last year with 11 receiving touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL, leading to 12.2 FPPG in standard formats.

St. Brown’s ability to separate himself as the Lions’ red-zone receiving target in a crowded skill-positions group with the likes of Gibbs, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta makes the former USC Trojans a safe option in the first round.

Pick #7 Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey returned to his former top Fantasy running back ways in 2025, finishing the year as RB 2 with 18.5 FPPG in standard leagues.

The return to form was in part to McCaffrey playing every game last season, his first time doing so since 2022.

As is always the case with McCaffrey, injuries have played a part in his career and may be risky taking the 49er in the first round, but the Fantasy production when healthy is worth the risk

Pick #8: Jonathan Taylor

Taylor produced one of his strongest fantasy seasons in his career, tallying 18.6 FPPG in standard formats.

The 18.6 FPPG cemented Taylor as RB 1 last season, edging out the likes of McCaffrey, Robinson and Gibbs.

While Taylor is still a strong Fantasy option at running back, he gets drafted after the previously mentioned running backs due to the other running backs being in more favorable Fantasy situations.

Selecting last season’s RB 1 at the 8th pick is too good to pass up.

Throwback to Jonathan Taylor breaking the Colts’ franchise rushing TD record with this unbelievable run.



He finished the day with:



🔹 3 rushing TDs

🔹 244 rushing yards

🔹 32 carries



One of the most dominant performances I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/UvWIZ2cITf — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) June 23, 2026

Pick #9: James Cook

Cook continues to improve his Fantasy stock since taking over as the Buffalo Bills’ lead back in his sophomore season in 2022.

As a lead back Cook has finished 11th, 7th and 5th in running back scoring in standard formats.

Last season was Cook’s best Fantasy wise as he finished with 15.8 FPPG in standard scoring, thanks in large part to his league-best 1,621 rushing yards.

Despite Josh Allen taking some carries away from Cook, the former Florida State Seminole is a safe option at the end of the first round, thanks to his improved Fantasy scoring year after year.

Pick #10: Justin Jefferson

Coming off by far his worst Fantasy season of 6.9 FPPG in standard scoring, this is the perfect buy low spot for Jefferson

The ever-revolving door at quarterback finally caught up to Jefferson as he had to work with J.J McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer targeting the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Having stability under center will help Jefferson return to his previous Fantasy scores as the Vikings brought in two-time pro bowler Kyler Murray to shore up the Vikings offense under center.

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