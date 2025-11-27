Bears vs Eagles Fantasy Football Preview: Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown Trend Upwards
Amazon Prime is bringing us some bonus football as we have a Black Friday Game between the (8-3) Bears and the (8-3) Eagles. Both teams are surging to win their Division Titles and both teams have also been often labeled as "frauds". Their records do not lie and they both do possess a great deal of talent on their offenses. This is talent that we can leverage in Fantasy Football to hopefully win the week. Here is our game preview.
Week 13 Bears vs Eagles Game Information
TV: Amazon Prime
Time: 3:00 PM EST
Vegas Line: Philadelphia (-7.0)
Over/Under: 51.5
Chicago Bears Week 13 Fantasy Football Projections
Caleb Williams, QB
Williams has been playing much better in his sophomore season. He is the QB7 in Fantasy Football and he is averaging (243) Passing Yards per Game over his last five games.
The Eagles are 22nd in Passing Yards Allowed per Game and 12th versus Quarterbacks. They are, however, 22nd in Quarterback Rushing Yards Allowed. This will be a moderately decent matchup for Williams, especially as the Bears may enter a pass script in the second half. They are 23rd in Pass-Rate (54%).
D'Andre Swift, RB
The Bears have helped Swift in his resurgent year to become the RB17 in Fantasy Football. He is averaging (4.6) Yards per Carry behind the 5th best Run Block (Win Rate) in the NFL.
The Bears have put this backfield into more of a split with Kyle Monangai. Nonetheless, the Bears are 2nd in Rushing Yards per Game (142) and Swift very likely may exceed 60+ Yards today. He is averaging (2.8) Red Zone Touches per Game with (5) Total Touchdowns.
Rome Odunze, WR
Odunze has come down to earth since his electric first month of the year. He leads the team in Target Share (24%) and Touchdowns (6). He only has one touchdown since Week 4.
The Eagles are 14th versus Wide Receivers. To Odunze's benefit, he is not likely to see shadow coverage from Quinyon Mitchell. Odunze has a moderate matchup as a WR2.
Colston Loveland, TE
Loveland has exceeded DJ Moore as the second pass-catcher on this offense. He is averaging (5.0) Targets per Game over his last five games. Loveland is already going on (50) Yards per Game with (3) Total Touchdowns. He is a Top-10 Tight End with Top-5 upside.
To his demise, the Eagles are 2nd versus Tight Ends, having allowed just (2) Touchdowns all year long. His volume keeps him as a must-start.
Philadelphia Eagles Week 13 Fantasy Football Projections
Jalen Hurts, QB
Despite offensive struggles, Hurts is the QB4 in Fantasy Football. Any given week, he has QB1 upside. Hurts will oppose a Bears unit that is 24th versus Quarterbacks and 28th in Quarterbacking Rushing Yards Allowed.
The Eagles are 7 point favorites on a over/under of 51.5. This has them implied to score over 29 points, or over (3) Total Touchdowns. Hurts has thrown of rushed for 25-of-29 Team Touchdowns.
Saquon Barkley, RB
Barkley has only (4) Rushing Touchdowns on the season, much worse than 2024. He does have 50% of Team Red Zone Rushes — standard — but he lacks enough volume to succeed. Barkley is averaging (62) Rushing Yards per Game.
The Bears are 23rd versus Running Backs and 28th in Rushing Yards Allowed per Game. Barkley trends on having one of his better games of the year, especially if the point spread rings true to see the Eagles up in a run scripted second half.
AJ Brown, WR
There is a very good chance that DeVonta Smith is out tomorrow (Chest, Shoulder, Illness). Brown already has a Target Share near 27% and this outage would put Brown over 30% on the days projection.
In the Red Zone, Brown had a 30% Target Share (6-of-10, 2 TD) and I find him to be trending upwards. Brown is the WR30 but may finish towards to Top-20. He gets a Bears defense that is 21st in Passing Yards Allowed per Game and 23rd versus Wide Receivers.
Dallas Goedert, TE
Goedert has been very touchdown-reliant this season. He is 7-for-7 in the Red Zone, many of which came on their new variation of the tush-push. Other than that, Goedert averages a mediocre (34) Receiving Yards per Game on (3.6) Receptions per Game.
The Bears are 23rd versus Tight Ends. The game script does not trend too well towards the benefit of Goedert. He is a fringe starter in Fantasy Football.
Bears vs Eagles: Players Trending Upwards/Must-Start
- Caleb Williams
- D'Andre Swift
- Jalen Hurts
- Saquon Barkley
- AJ Brown
Players Trending Downwards
- Colston Loveland
- DJ Moore
- DeVonta Smith
- Dallas Goedert