Bears vs. Steelers Week 12: Is Caleb Williams a must-start in fantasy football?
The Chicago Bears (7-3) welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) in a clash between two teams that remain hard to believe in despite being in first place in their respective divisions.
Week 12 will go a long way in defining the rest of the season for Caleb Williams and the Bears, as it will for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.
It could go a long way in determining which teams in your fantasy football league make the playoffs, too. It's why making the right call in your starting lineup is as critical in Week 12 as it will be in the fantasy playoffs.
One of those major fantasy football lineup decisions could come at quarterback, especially for teams that roster Caleb Williams. The second-year pro has developed exactly the way the Bears hoped he would in 2025, even if the results haven't made him an obvious must-start QB in fantasy football yet.
So, what should fantasy managers do with Williams against the Steelers defense? According to Bleacher Report's start/sit list for Week 12, Chicago's QB1 should be locked in as a fantasy starter.
"The Bears got the win last week against the Minnesota Vikings, but Williams had his worst fantasy outing of the entire season," Gary Davenport wrote. "Look for the second-year signal-caller to bounce back Sunday against the Steelers. Pittsburgh sports the NFL's worst pass defense and has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to QBs this season."
What makes Williams a high-ceiling fantasy asset is his rushing ability, which still doesn't get the kind of fanfare it should. Sure, his Houdini-like pocket mobility has taken center stage on highlights shows, but Williams is an underrated runner who can get those cheat-code points in fantasy football.
It's a no-brainer to start Caleb Williams in fantasy football in Week 12. The Steelers are allowing the most passing yards per game entering Sunday, and the Bears are finally beginning to deploy Luther Burden III over Olamide Zaccheaus on offense. Armed with Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, Colston Loveland, and Burden against a weak pass defense screams a monster outing for Williams in what should be a playoff push for both the Bears and fantasy football teams across the country.