Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Justin Herbert

It's been ugly for Justin Herbert and the Chargers as they recently were trounced by the Kansas City Chiefs 22-6, moving the Chargers to 0-6.

Herbert looks like a shell of himself on the field and it's affected his Fantasy output as the two-time Pro Bowler ranks as QB 23. Each loss makes the idea of Herbert leaving Los Angeles less farfetched a move to either of these teams would revitalize Herbert's Fantasy outlook.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are one of the last three undefeated teams in the NFL, but their offense has struggled at times throughout the season. The NFC North outfit average 21.8 points per game, 11th-worst in the NFL. Kyler Murray has looked better recently, but injury concerns and some poor performances makes the idea of Herbert heading to the twin cities a possibility.

A potential move to Minnesota would link Herbert with Justin Jefferson, who would be Herbert's best weapon in his career. Herbert has been dealing with his pass catchers missing games due to injury as his top three wide receivers has all missed at least one game this season. Even with some of pass catchers healthy, there's been a multitude of drops and tipped balls leading to interceptions. Herbert wouldn't have to worry about inconsistent receiver play in Minnesota as Jefferson is one of the top wideouts in the league.

They’re calling it the most Justin Herbert interception ever pic.twitter.com/kCZJsRzSa3 — Akash (@YZR_Fantasy) September 20, 2026

Los Angeles Rams

Maybe Herbert won't have to leave Los Angeles to regain his Fantasy form. Matthew Stafford is getting up there in age and head coach Sean McVay may want a veteran QB to take over instead of a young QB. In this potential move, Ty Simpson would be an asset to acquire Herbert, leaving the veteran quarterback to take the reigns once Stafford is done.

This move wouldn't have much impact for this season's Fantasy outlook, but will impact Herbert's Fantasy production for years to come. Herbert joining forces with McVay places the QB with one of the league's best offensive gurus. On top of having McVay call the plays, Herbert would have one of the most productive wide receivers in the league. by his side, Puka Nacua.

Much like in the potential move to Minnesota, Herbert would have a true WR 1 with the Rams, who would arguable be the best wide receiver Herbert would have played with.

PUKA NACUA WOULD NOT GO DOWN pic.twitter.com/gGJNiU1W4B — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) October 18, 2026

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are 1.5 games back of the division lead and making a move for Herbert would put them in contention to win the NFC South.

A move to Atlanta would place Herbert in an easier division compared to the gauntlet the AFC West is right now. Herbert would also have a plethora of weapons by his side. Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts are the main options Herbert would have in this potential move.

Another factor that would make Herbert's life easier is Falcon's efficiency when running the ball. The Falcons are fourth in the NFL with 149.5 rushing yards per game. The ability to run the ball means Herbert doesn't have to play hero ball and take unnecessary hits. The run game would also give Herbert more play-action dropbacks and easier throws, which would boost his Fantasy production in this potential move.

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