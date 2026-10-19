Monday Morning Rambling: The Rams Have Hit Rock Bottom and Have No Answers

In 2000, the cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants aired an episode titled “Rock Bottom” in which SpongeBob and Patrick board the wrong bus and end up in an unfamiliar place called Rock Bottom. While Patrick escapes, Spongebob is left stranded. Every time he tries to escape, something goes wrong.

He misses bus after bus, and eventually finds himself stuck in complete darkness with seemingly no way home after the last bus leaves. That’s where the Los Angeles Rams are right now after losing to the Arizona Cardinals. They’re in Rock Bottom with no clear way out. Every time there’s been a bus ready to take them out, something has gone wrong.

A new SpongeBob episode, “Rock Bottom,” receives the highest ratings the show has yet seen. pic.twitter.com/zNsauFVKak — 2001 Live (@25YearsAgoLive) March 15, 2025

Heading into the season, the Rams were seen as Super Bowl favorites. However, it’s as if they missed that bus, and every time there’s been a chance to get back on and head in the right direction, something has gone wrong.

When the Rams had a chance to prove themselves as contenders against the Bills, a blocked game-winning field goal sent them to 2-3. With an opportunity to start a winning streak before their bye, the Rams put out their biggest disappointment yet, losing 18-16 to the Cardinals.

The Cardinals were supposed to be a ‘get-right’ game. It was meant to be their way out and a game that finally got the Rams headed in the right direction as they were set to face the NFL’s easiest schedule over the next five weeks. Instead, the Rams are facing an identity crisis with no clear solution. Even head coach Sean McVay seems lost and without answers.

“I'm not really sure,” said McVay after the game. “We've got to be able to figure it out and I don't have those answers right now. Otherwise, it would have gotten fixed.... We've had some really critical errors at really unfortunate times. That's what our narrative has been for this year.”

Rams Are Running Out of Answers

Through six weeks, the Rams sit at 2-4, and even McVay seems unsure how to turn things around. When asked why the energy on offense was so low, running back Kyren Williams said, “Can’t tell you, bro. Probably because I’m not out there.”

This is a Rams team on the verge of implosion and turning on each other. A team can only lose in heartbreaking fashion so many times, especially when it’s one unit continuously coming up short. Guys can only be told to move on to the next one so many times. Over the last two years, the Rams have continuously found ways to lose, and last week's game against the Bills appeared to be a breaking point.

Last week, McVay talked about finding a way to not let the Bills beat them twice. However, that’s exactly what happened. The Rams came out flat and by the time they showed up, it was too late.

It’s long overdue, but the Rams need to look at themselves in the mirror and figure out exactly what they want to be. Right now, they are a team without an identity. We’re in Week 6 and the Rams still don’t know what they are.

“We're figuring it out. I can't answer that right now,” said McVay.

For the first time since the 2022 season, McVay seems lost and unsure where to turn. He’s been unable to find answers to fix the special teams unit that’s plagued his team for the last two years. Now, he doesn’t have the answers to what the identity of his own team is. That’s a much larger issue.

The Rams are 2-4 and in last place in the NFC West. They are in the exact opposite spot that many, including themselves, expected them to be at this point in the season. However, it is their current reality. They missed the bus labeled “super bowl contenders” and have entered uncharted waters.

The Rams Need Another Reality Check

In 2021, during the infamous “no-win November,” it was defensive coordinator Raheem Morris who stepped up to provide a crucial reality check. When the Rams were 3-6 at the bye in 2023, it was Cooper Kupp who challenged McVay and had the uncomfortable conversations.

At 2-4, McVay almost seems lost. This isn’t a team that has just lost its identity schematically. It has also lost its identity as a culture. For 10 years, McVay has preached a “we not me” or “we then me” mentality.

The Cardinals’ blitz rate increased from 24.4 percent to 36.1 percent on Sunday, in large part because Rams starting left tackle Alaric Jackson was serving a suspension. Following the game, Williams subtly questioned his role and threw Blake Corum under the bus.

For a team that has 11 captains, the Rams seemingly lack leadership. Is there a coach on the staff or a player who will challenge McVay as a leader to get the team out of this rut?

To get out of Rock Bottom, Spongebob finally encounters an unlikely stranger that helps him escape by using a balloon to float back to Bikini Bottom. The Rams need to find their own balloon. However, until someone steps up, the Rams are going to struggle to find their way out.

3 Things I Can’t Stop Thinking About

1. The Rams need more from Matthew Stafford

This isn’t to say that the Rams need to bench Stafford, but they need more from him. Right now, Stafford ranks 17th with 0.07 adjusted EPA per play. In the fourth quarter, he ranks seventh with 0.32 adjusted EPA per play. The Rams need Stafford to play at a high level for 60 minutes. Right now, they're barely getting that for 15.

2. McVay Doesn’t Need to Give up Play-Calling

Following Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, many have been asking for McVay to give up play-calling, but I’m not sure that solves anything. McVay has a special connection to play-calling and he’s only given it up once when he lost all hope in 2022. Many of the NFL's best coaches, including Mike Macdonald, Kyle Shanahan, and Ben Johnson, call their own plays. Sean Payton gave up play-calling this season to Davis Webb and that lasted four weeks. It doesn’t make sense to take away play-calling from someone who is widely considered a top-3 play-caller.

3. McVay Has Had Slow Starts, but This Year Was Meant to Be Different

Slow starts aren’t new for the Rams over the last few years. They started 3-6 in 2023 and 1-4 in 2024. They’ve had a winning record after six games just once since winning the Super Bowl in 2021.I don’t have any doubt that the Rams can turn this around. It’s very possible they still make the playoffs. However, this team had bigger goals this year and that part is worth doubting. It’s highly unlikely that the Rams win the NFC West and if they don’t go on a run, making the playoffs will be a long shot as well.

Slow starts are nothing new for McVay's Rams, who have had a winning record after 6 games just once in the 5 seasons since they won the Super Bowl. They've gone 3-3, 3-3, 2-4, 4-2 and now 2-4 again. The Rams started a combined 22-8 through 6 games in McVay's first 5 seasons. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 19, 2026

Turning Point

There were several moments when the Rams could have taken control and escaped with a win. It wouldn’t have solved their problems, but it would have still been a gutsy win against a feisty division opponent. In the third quarter, Matthew Stafford had an opportunity to hit an open Puka Nacua that would have likely resulted in a touchdown. Instead, Stafford overthrew Nacua and the Rams turned the ball over on downs as McVay called a fullback dive to Davis Allen.

Upon Further Review: What Was That?

Throughout the McVay era, beating the Cardinals was about as ‘sure’ as it gets. That should have been the case on Sunday. Instead, a Cardinals team without Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiyah Love managed to beat the Rams. A Cardinals defense that ranked 32nd in points allowed and 29th in EPA per play heading into Week 6 held a McVay-led offense to fewer than 20 points. This may not be the worst loss under McVay, but it’s certainly up there.

Looking Ahead

It’s true that the schedule has gotten easier for the Rams, but nothing is guaranteed with this team. Beating the Raiders next Sunday is no guarantee. The Raiders have lost three straight games, but two of those losses came by just three points. There is a very real chance that the Rams drop to 2-5 for the first time under McVay.

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