Sam Darnold and Bucky Irving Biggest NFL Offseason Losers So Far

For every winner, there are fantasy football losers. One changed role can mean the difference between glory and a drop that is disastrous to the bottom line. Injuries, signings, trades, and releases can also spell doom from any angle.

We take a look below at three players who stand, so far, to lose quite a bit potentially when it comes to the 2026 season. Brace for impact and let's take a closer look. Who knows? We may even include a couple possible dishonorable mentions.

Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks

We are going in a way different direction and arguably off the reservation some. Sam Darnold experienced the ultimate glory of winning a Super Bowl. From a fantasy football standpoint, his standing has taken several steps downward in the offseason.

When Kenneth Walker III left for Kansas City, there was a void. Emanuel Wilson is a nice signing but is he really a starter in this league? That is an excellent question with an unclear answer. Zach Charbonnet may not be 100% until late 2026 or 2027. That adds more problems to the Seattle offensive structure.

Even Sam Darnold may not remain the next Sam Darnold this year, without his OC and RB1. — Footballio Gramsci (@FootballGramsci) March 17, 2026

People forget that Sam Darnold was starting to decline some over the second half of 2025. He had eight touchdowns and eight interceptions over the final eight games of the regular season. The key in the playoffs was he did not make any major mistakes (+5 turnover differential).

Seattle will have a much more nasty schedule in 2026 and teams will try to defeat the Seahawks like a badge of honor. Darnold will not have it so easy this time around.

Malik Willis - Miami Dolphins

Again, the quarterback position can be a fickle one. Malik Willis finally gets an opportunity to start. Unfortunately, the Miami Dolphins have far more questions than answers. They replaced their coach, made a bunch of moves that were questionable, and then traded Jaylen Waddle. Waddle is now a member of the Denver Broncos.

Emotions aside, I think the trade return for Waddle was more than adequate



I’ve just been struggling all day to understand the plan on offense around Malik. They have to go offense-heavy early in the draft, or else I don’t think you can properly evaluate him in 2026 — Nico (@elitetakes_) March 17, 2026

Miami desperately needs an influx of talent on offense. Otherwise, Willis is going to have one long 2026 season. It will be intriguing to see what the Dolphins' strategy will be ultimately. One thing is certain. Willis will not have an easy time against the AFC East and the rest of the league. Miami's latest moves make Willis' job that much more difficult.

Bucky Irving - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Agatin and again, the running back position has been a chaotic one. Bucky Irving burst onto the scene in 2024. Last season saw injuries bring Irving down to an average running back at best. Rachaad White ate into some of Irving's value. Unfortunately, this year may be even worse. Kenneth Gainwell is one of the better pass catching running backs, period!

The one thing that makes matters worse is that Sean Tucker is still in the mix. It was previously and erroneously reported that Tucker would not be tendered. Tucker could cause Irving to lose red zone carries and Gainwell would result in Irving seeing fewer pass catching opportunities.

If Irving thought 2025 was rough, fantasy owners might disagree and say 2026 might be worse.

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