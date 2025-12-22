3 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Chiefs' Disheartening Loss to Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs' season from hell continued in Week 16. Despite losing three straight games and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, KC was still favored over the 2-12 Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, that proved to be the wrong call, as the Chiefs dropped their fourth straight contest to fall to 6-9.



Coming into the 2025 NFL season, Kansas City was predicted to field one of the top offenses in the league and produce several fantasy football stars. That didn't pan out at all. Mahomes and Rashee Rice had decent years when they were available, but there was severe doubt that the Chiefs' attack would be able to stay afloat without them. It didn't.



Chiefs are completely lost



Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) throws during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

1. Gardner Minshew II



There was concern that the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, which had already struggled at various points throughout the season, would fall apart with Gardner Minshew II starting in place of Patrick Mahomes, who tore his ACL last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. He didn't even have a real opportunity to prove them wrong, as he too would tear his ACL after just eight pass attempts in his first start versus the Tennessee Titans.



Without their top two quarterbacks, the Chiefs had to turn to 2022 seventh-round pick Chris Oladokun. He played admirably, finishing with 111 yards on 11-of-16 passing, but this offense was clearly limited with him under center. At this point, there's almost no one on the Chiefs who can be trusted in the fantasy championship.



Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

2. Isiah Pacheco

The thought was that maybe the Chiefs could get their ground game going with a week of practice and a renewed focus without Mahomes. That should have led to a stronger performance from Isiah Pacheco. It sort of did. He finished with a season-high 13.5 full-PPR fantasy points, with 75 total yards on eight carries and six catches.

Unfortunately, KC fell behind early in this one, removing its ability to run the ball. Maybe Pacheco can have a decent showing next week with the Chiefs down to their third-string quarterback, but trusting him in the fantasy championship against the Denver Broncos' defense doesn't sound like a recipe for success.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) prepares to hit the field during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Xavier Worthy & Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce became the first tight end in NFL history to notch 12 seasons with 800 receiving yards. That was about the only notable thing he or Xavier Worthy did against the Titans. The two of them combined for 47 yards on three catches. There's absolutely no reason to expect them to produce next round with Oladokun at quarterback versus the Broncos.

