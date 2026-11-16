The Patriots suffered their second straight blowout loss on Sunday, this time at the hands of the Detroit Lions. However, there’s a far bigger issue brewing in New England: the health of Drake Maye.

About five minutes into the game, Lions’ defensive end Aiden Hutchinson sacked Maye from behind, landing on the quarterback’s ankle. As a result, he left the field and didn’t return.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported early Monday morning that Maye is “believed to have suffered a significant lower leg injury that will keep him out an extended period of time. It’s even possible that [he] will miss the rest of the season.”

Adam Schefter added that “the Patriots are concerned that QB Drake Maye fractured his ankle. [He] remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, he is out indefinitely, if not for the season.”

The Patriots are concerned that QB Drake Maye fractured his ankle, per sources. Maye remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, he is out indefinitely, if not for the season. pic.twitter.com/54Znb8Xwug — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2026

The injury is a devastating blow to a New England team that’s shown flashes of being a legitimate Super Bowl contender. It’s also a huge blow to fantasy managers who have relied on Maye’s elite production.

So what exactly are the fantasy ramifications moving forward? Let’s discuss.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson sacks New England Patriots' Drake Maye on 3rd and goal. | REUTERS

Pats fans and those who have rostered Maye, you may want to skip over this section.

Coming into Week 10, the 24-year-old ranked fourth among quarterbacks in total fantasy points accumulated in half-PPR formats (190.2), as well as fifth in average points per week (21.1).

He hadn’t posted less than 20 fantasy points in a game since Week 3 and in Week 5, he claimed the second-highest, single-game point total for any player during the 2026 season with 39.5.

Between Weeks 4 and Week 9, he was the most productive fantasy player in the entire NFL, racking up 162.6 total points.

That type of individual output is simply irreplaceable.

QB Tommy Devito, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy Devito, aka Tommy Cutlets, aka Tommy Schnitzel—shoutout to Joe Davis and Munich, Germany—stepped in for Maye when he went down.

The situation he inherited could have been far worse, seeing as it was still early in the game and the Lions’ owned one of the worst pass defenses in the league coming into Week 10 (fourth-most passing yards yielded, third-most passing touchdowns allowed).

Still, Devito couldn’t find a rhythm, completing 12 passes in 24 attempts for 81 yards, as well as throwing a touchdown and a pick. The performance earned him 8.1 fantasy points, which was 22nd at his position, and the Pats lost 35-10. Yeesh.

The good news is, the Pats have a bye in Week 11, which means that Devito will get in some much needed practice time before the team’s Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“[Tommy hasn’t had] a ton of live action since training camp,” head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game. “I think he'll be ready to go coming out of the bye… I have a lot of confidence in Tommy.”

More reps with the starters should only help his cause, but it’s possible the Pats look elsewhere for answers at QB.

Alternate Options: Jimmy Garoppolo, Russell Wilson

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing of Maye’s injury is particularly tough, seeing as the trade deadline passed just last week. If the Pats want to go in a different direction from Devito, they’ll have to sign a free agent or a player that’s on a practice squad.

NFL insider Jordan Schulz confirmed that the Pats “are expected to explore the QB market during the bye week” and even referenced Jimmy Garoppolo as a potential option, especially given his history of playing for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Former Patriots’ nemesis, and current CBS Sports analyst, Russell Wilson is another available name who could bring a veteran presence to a squad with high expectations.

Regardless of who starts for the team in Week 12, it will take time for the QB to get acclimated to Vrabel’s offense and surrounding personnel. The best argument for picking up that mystery QB in fantasy is the Pats’ opponents, the 0-8 Chargers. But is that enough of a reason to roll the dice? We’re not so sure.

The Patriots’ Other Skill Position Players

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball during the third quarter Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord (14) at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeMario Douglas (WR23) and Hunter Henry (TE17) developed into Maye’s two favorite receiving targets in 2026, as well as intriguing fantasy options.

A.J. Brown has played in only four games this season due to an ankle injury, and although he took the field in Week 10, he sustained a hamstring injury that leaves his status uncertain for Week 12.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (RB17) leads the team in carries (108) and rushing yards per game (40.3), and has eclipsed 10 fantasy points in five out of the last six games.

Stevenson should continue to see steady volume, but without a dynamic quarterback like Maye helming the offense, guys like Douglas and Henry are likely to produce less.