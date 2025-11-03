Brock Bowers Shines in Return, Colston Loveland Breaks Out Plus Week 9 Studs & Busts
Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books. But beyond the box scores, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week.
Each week, I hand out fantasy football superlatives to the players who stood out for one reason or another. Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football fun.
Week 9 had no shortage of storylines, especially with Brock Bowers going off for three touchdowns in his return and Colston Loveland’s big breakout. So before we move on to Week 10, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players.
MVP of the Week - Brock Bowers
Bowers missed three games due to a knee injury before returning to play in Week 9. He didn’t disappoint. The former Georgia Bulldog was the leading scorer on the week, posting 43.3 PPR fantasy points. Bowers caught 12-of-13 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He even carried the ball once for six yards. His fantasy output netted the most points of any tight end this season. Furthermore, there have been two players who have scored 40+ fantasy points this season. Both play for the Raiders, as Tre Tucker scored 40.9 in Week 3. He also scored a trio of TDs.
Bust of the Week - Rome Odunze
Odunze scored zero fantasy points on a day where the Bears found themselves on the winning end of a 47-42 shootout with the Bengals. Caleb Williams passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns in what was a fantasy goldmine of a game. However, Odunze didn’t record a single catch on three targets. He had two brutal drops as well. One occurred on Chicago's opening drive and would have gone for a big gain, and the other was in the end zone later in the game. The former top 10 pick has now scored under five fantasy points in three of his last four games.
Breakout Star Award - Colston Loveland
Loveland was a projected top 10 tight end in fantasy football this season. However, he has struggled leading into Week 9. It wasn’t unfair to expect that type of production with him being selected 10th overall and playing in Ben Johnson’s offense. Loveland totaled just 11 catches, 118 yards and zero touchdowns in his first six games as a pro. But the rookie finally broke out against the Bengals this week. He put up a monster 6-118-2 stat line (29.8 fantasy points) while reaching the end zone for the first two times in his career. He benefitted from playing against a defense that ranks first in the NFL in fantasy points given up to tight ends, but the highly anticipated breakout happened nonetheless.
Unc Still Got It Award - Joe Flacco
This award is pretty straightforward. It goes to an older player who proved he can still play at a high level. At the beginning of the season, it would be blasphemous to hear that Flacco would pass for 470 yards and four touchdowns in a game this season. However, that’s exactly what happened this week vs. the Bears. Flacco surpassed Tom Brady for the most passing yards in a game by a player who’s 40 or more years old. His performance was good for 30.7 fantasy points. His redemption tour has been a sight to see. Flacco has thrown for multiple touchdowns in every game since being traded to the Bengals.
Waiver Wire Hero - Kyle Monangai
D’Andre Swift was ruled out ahead of the Bears’ matchup against the Bengals this week. This opened the door for Monangai, as the Bengals allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season. Those who picked him up and started him in fantasy were rewarded. He scored 22.8 fantasy points as he rushed 26 times for 176 yards. He also added three receptions for 22 yards. Monangai didn’t reach the end zone but still had one of the most complete games by a Bears running back this season. He and Swift are primed to split carries going forward. The former Rutgers star should be rostered in every league going forward.