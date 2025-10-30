Brock Bowers Set to Return in Week 9 After Missing Last Three Games
Brock Bowers is officially set to make his return in Week 9 after missing the last three contests from a PCL injury in his knee. The Raiders' bye this past week helped the tight end get the rest and recovery he needed.
Bowers was a full participant on Wednesday, setting him up to be ready on Sunday for Las Vegas' matchup vs. the Jaguars. This was the return plan originally set by coach Pete Carroll last week, and Bowers didn't have any setbacks to mess with his return date.
The tight end said he is "ready to roll" when speaking to media on Wednesday. Carroll complimented Bowers on how good he looked during the bye week practices and during this week's.
"He's back," Carroll said on Wednesday. "Last week, he looked good every day, particularly good on the Monday practice. And he kind of stole the show a little bit. So, we're thrilled to have him back."
In four games played, Bowers has 19 receptions for 225 yards.