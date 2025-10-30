SI

Brock Bowers Set to Return in Week 9 After Missing Last Three Games

Bowers is "ready to roll," he said on Wednesday.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers will return in Week 9.
Brock Bowers is officially set to make his return in Week 9 after missing the last three contests from a PCL injury in his knee. The Raiders' bye this past week helped the tight end get the rest and recovery he needed.

Bowers was a full participant on Wednesday, setting him up to be ready on Sunday for Las Vegas' matchup vs. the Jaguars. This was the return plan originally set by coach Pete Carroll last week, and Bowers didn't have any setbacks to mess with his return date.

The tight end said he is "ready to roll" when speaking to media on Wednesday. Carroll complimented Bowers on how good he looked during the bye week practices and during this week's.

"He's back," Carroll said on Wednesday. "Last week, he looked good every day, particularly good on the Monday practice. And he kind of stole the show a little bit. So, we're thrilled to have him back."

In four games played, Bowers has 19 receptions for 225 yards.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

