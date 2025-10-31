'Chronic' D'Andre Swift injury means Bears rely on Kyle Monangai
D'Andre Swift fought off a groin injury since early this season.
He can't fight it any longer and has become the latest Bears groin injury casualty. Swift won't play Sunday after being ruled out. As a result, seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai gets his first start at running back when the Bears play Cincinnati.
Kyle Gordon and Jaylon Johnson also have missed time with groin injuries, which has to make you wonder if the training staff is having players do the right amount of stretching.
As for Swift, coach Ben Johnson used the dreaded injury "C" word. Chronic.
"It really been a chronic thing for a while now," Johnson said. "I think it goes probably earlier than DC (Week 6) that he’s been feeling something.
"And so we’re just doing our due diligence to make sure that we’re getting the best version of Swift to help this team, for him and his individual success. We just want to make sure that we have him in a good spot for the whole season."
That’s going to mean another “C” word for Monangai—carries.
So as Swift sits this week they'll hope he's good enough to return against the Giants in two weeks at Soldier Field.
In the meantime, there is the chance that if this is a longer-lasting injury they may think about trading for a back before Tuesday's deadline. The Tribune's Brad Biggs reported the Bears had seven players in for tryouts earlier this week but no running backs in the group.
The injury deprives the Bears of a huge speed edge out of the backfield that they could have had against Bengals linebackers, who have struggled this year.
Monangai has 186 yards on 42 carries and six catches for 61 yards in relief of Swift. He had 13 runs for a career-high 81 yards against the Saints and gives them a powerful burst.
However, there is something he has never had to do to as great of a degree as might be necessary Sunday and that's pass block.
Monangai has the worst pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus of any offensive player who has taken the field for the Bears this season, a mark of 29.4. It was worse in preseason as he learned the game.
Swift was at 60.1 but was top five in the NFL among backs at this prior to a debacle last week (16.1 grade).
"It's something I work on," Monangai said. "I think I had some reps early on in preseason that weren't too good and I try to build off that try to not to allow that to happen again.
"Things got better. I'm still improving at that every day."
Monangai's attempt to improve as a blocker shows how he takes everything he does to heart.
"The playbook was also my first priority as soon as I stepped foot in here," he said.
The coaching he's had from running backs coach Eric Bieniemy from OTAs on will no doubt be of help. Bieniemy could be heard hollering every practice at Monangai and other backs, particularly the younger ones they had during preseason.
"You talk to E.B. I'm sure he'll have a list of things he wants me to get better at," Monangai said.
The one thing all backs say is they want the rock, and Monangai is no different. He'll get his chance on Sunday since their third back, Roschon Johnson, is also out with a back injury.
"I pride myself at being someone who gets better as the game goes on but whether you get into a rhythm or not that's not an excuse to not perform well," Monangai said. "So whatever quantity (of carries) I get, I've got to make the most of each one."
There should be plenty come Sunday, or else it will be Travis Homer and Brittain Brown carrying the ball.
More Chicago Bears News
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
X: BearsOnSI