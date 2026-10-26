Fantasy Football Ramifications of Giants RB Cam Skattebo's Latest Injury

The New York Giants emerged with one of the bigger upset wins of Week 7, taking down the Houston Texans despite some notable injuries in the backfield, including to star running back Cam Skattebo. After facing a vastly reduced workload in Week 6, Skattebo broke out with his best performance of the 2026 campaign thus far.

Skattebo ultimately exited New York’s win after breaking off a 42-yard rush in overtime, setting the Giants up for a game-winning touchdown to advance to 4-2-1 on the season. He was hit with a questionable tag due to a hamstring injury, but received a positive update to open the week.

After the game, the star running back told reporters he “felt something” in his hamstring during the run in overtime, raising concerns over his long-term availability. On Monday, it was revealed that Skattebo’s hamstring issue is minor, coming at a favorable time as the Giants head into their Week 8 bye.

Garafolo: All indications are Cam Skattebo (hamstring) should be OK. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 26, 2026

He emerged as a premier threat in New York’s gameplan against Houston, tallying 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He caught a pass to bolster PPR output, but lost three yards on the catch. Skattebo closed Week 7 with 19.1 points and an RB9 finish in PPR, bolstering his outlook after a slow start to the season.

The Giants’ offense presented several key contributors alongside Skattebo in Week 7, as the team managed to overcome a number of injuries.

Giants Lean On Cam Skattebo, Backfield Despite Injuries In Win Over Texans

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) celebrate after the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York’s offense notched 34 carries for 188 rushing yards and four touchdowns against one of the NFL’s top defensive fronts, all of which marked new season-highs for the ground attack. Along with Skattebo, fellow back Tryone Tracy went down with a hamstring injury and was also unable to return to the game.

Tracy racked up 15 yards and a touchdown over six carries, building his scoring total to 27.2 combined points in PPR over the last two games. He’s also questionable heading into the bye week, and will be monitored alongside Skattebo ahead of Week 9.

Devin Singletary stole the show with 41 rushing yards over five carries, punching in the game-winning touchdown in overtime. The veteran back added three receptions for 14 yards, posting a season-high 14.5 points and a sneaky RB20 finish for Week 7.

SINGLETARY WALKS IT OFF FOR THE GIANTS IN OT pic.twitter.com/C17QkEG4R7 — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Each member of New York’s backfield trio eclipsed fantasy projections against a stellar Texans defense, and should take on considerable volume over the remainder of the season as the offense continues to lean on the run. Skattebo is back in the top-15 conversation among fantasy backs with the return to his feature role, and projects to close the year as a high-end RB2 for both PPR and standard lineups.

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