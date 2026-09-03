Chris Bell and 4 Other Elite Rookie Late-Round Fantasy Football Draft Picks

A lot of rookies are flying under the radar this year in fantasy football. With that, here are five rookies to target late in fantasy drafts that have high upside.

Emmett Johnson

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks safety AJ Finley (30) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie RB for the Kansas City Chiefs, Emmett Johnson made a strong argument for having a notable role in the Chiefs’ offense, even with 2025 Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III ahead of him on the depth chart. In the preseason, Johnson logged 26 rushes for 123 yards and a TD.

While it is just the preseason, this production has a real chance of not being a fluke for Johnson. In his last season in college, he had 1,821 scrimmage yards and 15 TDs. He is worth a late-round fantasy pick given the talent level he showcased. He is currently slated to be one of the better RB handcuff options in 2026.

Johnson’s ADP in PPR fantasy formats in Sleeper leagues is currently RB59.

Kaelon Black

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (26) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie RB Kaelon Black is currently listed as the San Francisco 49ers' RB2. With that, he is one of the best RB handcuff options in fantasy, given the workload of their RB1, Christian McCaffrey, along with injury history.

McCaffrey in his nine years in the NFL has missed 37 regular-season games.

Black in the preseason performed well, logging 12 carries for 61 yards. His current ADP in PPR fantasy formats in Sleeper Leagues is RB57.

Ja’Kobi Lane

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) reacts following his touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Ja’Kobi Lane has been trending up as a fantasy breakout prospect for the bulk of the offseason. He has a legit chance to be the Baltimore Ravens WR2, behind their WR1 Zay Flowers. That comes with the talent level he has, as well as the uncertain future of WR Rashod Bateman for the 2026 season.

Lane in his preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, logged three receptions for 38 yards and a TD. His current ADP for PPR formats in Sleeper Leagues is WR65.

Chris Bell

May 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell (18) rides an air bike during rookie minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Dolphins WR room, in regard to what their fantasy outlook is, might be the most unclear of any team in the NFL. WR Malik Washington has been in talks to be their WR1, and Caleb Douglas has as well. But one WR who has failed to be mentioned in the debate consistently is rookie WR from Louisville Chris Bell.

The main concern for Bell and his 2026 fantasy outlook was injuries. He is coming off an ACL tear he suffered in 2025 at Louisville, and while his status was up in the air when he got drafted, of when he would be available, he is trending to play in Week 1. He is the clear most talented guy in the Dolphins WR room. Taking a swing on that talent to show up earlier than a lot of people think it will with your last pick in a fantasy draft is a high-upside, low-risk move.

Bell suited up for the Dolphins' final preseason game and played 14 snaps. He had two receptions for 22 yards on five targets. In his last season with Louisville in 11 games, he had 72 receptions, 917 receiving yards, and six TDs. His current ADP in PPR fantasy formats in Sleeper leagues is WR104

Mike Washington Jr.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems that Las Vegas RB1, Ashton Jenaty, despite a massive injury scare in the offseason, will be available early on in the 2026 season. Even with that, it does not take away from the fact that RB2 Mike Washington Jr. is one of the better fantasy football RB handcuffs to have for this season.

Washington Jr. had 168 rushing yards on 23 carries in the preseason. His current ADP in PPR fantasy formats in Sleeper leagues is RB47.

Washington Jr. did enough in the offseason to warrant a bigger role than he would have had a month ago. But if Jeanty is healthy, he will be an unstartable RB in fantasy football. So fantasy managers, barring any additional news about Jeanty’s injury status, should not draft Washington Jr. any higher than his current ADP.

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