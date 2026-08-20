Cleveland Cavaliers Trade For Peyton Watson, Bolstering SF's Fantasy Stock In 2026-27

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been searching for trade targets after ultimately missing out on LeBron James in NBA free agency. The Cavaliers had been heavily linked to a reunion with James prior to his signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, pivoting to potential pieces in Jonathan Kuminga or Peyton Watson.

On Wednesday night, Cleveland’s front office agreed to terms on a trade for Watson, moving sharpshooter Max Strus in the deal. The trade involved Cleveland, Denver and the Los Angeles Clippers, with Strus heading to Los Angeles, while the Nuggets raked in a pair of picks. In wake of the deal, the Cavaliers inked Watson to a four-year, $88 million deal, pairing him alongside Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley over the long term.

BREAKING: Cleveland, Denver and the Clippers have agreed on a trade sending Peyton Watson to the Cavaliers, Max Strus to LA, and an unprotected 2031 Cavs first-round pick and a 2032 Kings second-rounder to the Nuggets, sources tell ESPN.



Watson will sign a new four-year, $88… pic.twitter.com/hXqL3JvsU4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 19, 2026

Watson has progressed nicely over his first four years in the NBA, coming off a career year with the Nuggets as he enters a new situation in Cleveland. He averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 2025-26, adding 2.0 stocks on the defensive end while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range.

The former first-round pick emerged as a reliable contributor in fantasy basketball this past season, vastly outplaying his ADP ranking of SF49 to enter the year. Watson averaged 27.9 fantasy points per outing on his way to an SF27 finish to close the year.

As Watson gears up for his first season with the Cavaliers, let’s look at how the trade will affect his fantasy basketball outlook for the 2026-27 NBA campaign:

Peyton Watson Fills Massive Need For Cavaliers, Poised For Significant Fantasy Leap In 2026-27

Jan 2, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) looks to drive on Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Rocket Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off the best campaign of his career, Watson will be expected to shoulder greater responsibility for one of the Eastern Conference’s biggest threats. Cleveland had long been looking for an athletic three with 3-point upside to pair with its backcourt of Harden and Mitchell, and Watson will fill such a need with notable volume.

He’ll serve as the full-time starter at small forward alongside the existing core of Mitchell, Harden, Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and could be called on as the No. 3 scoring option at times in the starting rotation. Watson underwent a significant improvement from his 3-point percentage last season, a trait that will present a seamless fit in Kenny Atkinson’s offense and serve as a positive for his fantasy outlook going forward.

I’d also expect to see Watson receive greater opportunities to create within the offense, potentially improving on his 2.1-APG mark last year.

On the defensive end is where Cleveland will notice an immediate impact. The Cavaliers struggled mightily on the defensive end throughout the 2025-26 campaign, and will call on Watson to take the primary responsibility near the perimeter. His 7-foot wingspan helps create disruption in the passing lanes, another plus for his fantasy stock.

Considering his previous trends of development over his first four seasons, paired with the benefits of joining a notable contender in the East, I’d expect a finish inside the top-20 small forwards in fantasy this season.

Read More Fantasy On SI News