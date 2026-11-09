College Fantasy Football Week 10 Winners & Losers: Dylan Riley Explodes, Bear Bachmeier Implodes

Week 10 turned into a full-blown weekend of wild fantasy football. Some players transformed the latest college football slate into their personal highlight reels, while others completely disappeared, or handed points to the opposing defense when fantasy managers needed them most. The recent action exposed rising stars and left previous trusted starters with a ton to prove as the fantasy stretch run heats up.

The Week 10 Fantasy Stock Risers

Dylan Riley, RB, Boise State: The Nuclear Explosion

Oct 24, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Dylan Riley (0) warms up before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boise State running back put together the definitive performance of Week 10, carrying fantasy rosters to massive victories with an absolute masterpiece on the ground. Riley obliterated Colorado State's defense, racking up an eye-popping, career-best 300 total yards and finding the end zone three times in a 64-38 victory.

Oran Singleton Jr., Tulsa: The PPR Target Monster

Sep 26, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricanes wide receiver Oran Singleton Jr (2) runs after a catch in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tulsa wide receiver delivered another clinic in target volume and efficiency, proving once again why he is one of the most reliable wideout options in fantasy football. Singleton Jr. served as the central hub of Tulsa's passing game during their dominant performance against Tulane, consistently beating coverage underneath and extending drives.

Gunner Stockton: Why He Was a Fantasy Winner

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Georgia quarterback delivered a slate-winning performance, accounting for 5 total touchdowns. Stockton provided elite production despite carrying a modest passing volume (9-of-15 passing for 185 yards, plus 28 rushing yards). In addition to his 4 passing scores, Stockton punched in a 15-yard rushing touchdown. Quarterbacks who add rushing touchdowns provides an immediate 6-point bonus in standard fantasy formats, elevating his total score ell past higher-volume passers who lacked red-zone goal-line work.

Why the Georgia Bulldogs Were Fantasy Winners

Beyond Stockton himself, Georgia's dominant performance created multiple winner outcomes across fantasy lineups:

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Breakout (Talyn Taylor): Stockton's primary target turned just 4 receptions into 140 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns (highlighted by 58-yard and 65-yard scoring strikes). Taylor finished as one of the overall WR1s for the week in standard and PPR formats.

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) runs against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dominant Rushing Attack & RBs: Georgia piled up 295 total rushing yards, led by Nate Frazier (107 rushing yards) and Craig Dandridge Jr. (touchdown). The continuous run-game production provided high floor yards for fantasy backs.

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) and defensive back Demello Jones (8) react during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense/Special Teams (D/ST): Georgia's D/ST held a high-powered Ole Miss offense to just 7 points, racking up 5 sacks, an interception, and suffocating Ole Miss to 252 total yards.

The Week 10 Fantasy Stock Fallers

Bear Bachmeier, QB, BYU: The Turnover Nightmare

Nov 7, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The BYU quarterback suffered a devastating setback in Week 10, turning in a performance that crippled fantasy lineups when stakes were highest. In a rivalry matchup against Utah, Bachmeier threw for 272 passing yards but committed four costly interceptions, including two late in the fourth quarter to seal the loss. The overwhelming turnovers eroded any fantasy value gained from his passing yardage total, leaving managers with a disastrous total from their starting signal-caller.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss: Zero Touchdowns & Severe Efficiency Drop

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss failed to record a single passing or rushing touchdown against Georgia. He completed just 18 of 34 pass attempts (a sub-53% completion rate) for 170 passing yards. For a fantasy quarterback who routinely posts multi-touchdown games, completely failing to score eliminated his baseline floor. A major key to Chambliss's high fantasy upside is his running ability (having entered the week with 7 rushing touchdowns on the season.) Georgia's defense completely erased his dual-threat production, containing him behind the line of scrimmage, racking up 5 sacks and preventing any impact plays on the ground.

Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU: High Turnovers Under Pressure

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another major fantasy loser from Week 10 the man under center from LSU. Leavitt's high-ceiling projection completely collapsed in a 31-13 home loss to Alabama. Entering the week as one of the most efficient passers in the country and a recommended starting option in college fantasy slates, Leavitt turned in a horrible, floor-crashing outing. He struggled with Alabama's defensive front, committing multiple costly giveaways. The relentless pass rush led to hurried throws and an interception, limiting his effective rushing yardage to near zero. Without any scrambling floor or goal-line rushing touches, his scoring was almost non-existent.

Week 10 Conclusion

Week 10 proved that fantasy success comes down to high-efficiency production and protecting the football. Electric performances from explosive playmakers like Dylan Riley and Gunner Stockton provided slate-winning ceilings, while multi-turnover collapses from Bear Bachmeier and Sam Leavitt disappointed fantasy managers everywhere. As we look forward to Week 11, chasing double-digit target shares and dual-threat efficiency while benching volatile options.